Work from the comfort of your home: OLX is offering 190 home office jobs

OLX Brasil is today one of the main buying and selling platforms online of the country and is offering 190 job vacancies home office, ie to work from home. The company’s opportunities are aimed at young people who meet the requirements of the Young Apprentice Program. With the modality home office the company has managed to hire professionals outside São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This year alone, more than 70 people from other locations have been hired to work from home.

Those hired to work from home will be able to work in the following areas: Marketing, Commercial, Strategy, Operations, Finance, HR, Product and Engineering. It is noteworthy that, as it is about job vacancies home office, people from all over the country can apply, as long as they have knowledge in the chosen sector.

Check out some of OLX’s work-at-home job openings below:

Strategy Specialist

Full Data Analyst | Marketing

Senior Compensation Analyst

Commercial Consultant Person Closer

Product Manager

Infrastructure Engineer

Data Engineer Person

Person Developer of software

Agile Product Operations

Specialist

Senior Product Designer

How to apply for OLX job openings?

Interested parties must register on the OLX vacancy website. When selecting the opportunity, all necessary information about the company, the position, activities, requirements and others will be provided.

At the bottom of the page, select the box. “I’m interested” and complete your application using your full name, address, telephone number, experience, training, among other data. In general, to participate in OLX’s young apprentice program, young people must be between 14 and 24 years old and be enrolled or have completed high school.

In some selections for job openings, companies establish a specific age group within the group and can also look for candidates who are enrolled in a specific shift.

Under the Apprenticeship Law, young people hired to fill the vacancies home office has some benefits included, such as: 13th salary, paid vacation, which must coincide with school holidays, in addition to the prohibition of overtime and night work, from 10 pm to 5 am, maximum 6 hours of daily work, work registered in the workbook between others.

