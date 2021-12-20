World Economic Forum postpones meeting in Davos for fears of omicron

The World Economic Forum announced today that it will postpone its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, because of concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The in-person event would take place between January 17th and 21st, 2022.

Without the face-to-face event, the forum said that online sessions will be held “to focus on formulating solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.”

World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said he hopes to bring global leaders together in person soon. “The postponement of the annual meeting will not impede progress through the continuous digital convening of business, government and civil society leaders.”

A face-to-face meeting is being planned to take place in the northern hemisphere summer, starting in June. In 2021, with the advance of the coronavirus, organizers also opted for an online event.

The measure announced today by the World Economic Forum comes at the moment that paces and cities across Europe announced the return of restrictions to contain the advance of covid-19 and the omicron variant. European Commission forecasts indicate that the new variant, even more contagious than the previous ones, will be dominant on the continent in mid-January.