XP partner reveals that several businessmen were interested in sponsoring Cruzeiro after the sale to Ronaldo Fenômeno – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Queka Barroso/Itatiaia



After the great repercussion generated by the sale of Cruzeiro to former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno, the club was approached by several businessmen interested in sponsoring Raposa. The information was given by the partner at XP Investimentos and one of those responsible for the agreement signed with Ronaldo, Pedro Mesquita, in an exclusive interview with Itatiaia Radio this Monday (20).

“Only for you to see the social networks, several businessmen calling, wanting to see how they can sponsor the club, how they can link their image to Ronaldo’s, how this can be done. That’s why we have a lot of work ahead, in addition to the front that works from the point of view of contracts, to leave everything standing and finalize the transaction, there is this transition, taking advantage of all that can come to Cruzeiro”, he said.

The signature for the purchase of Cruzeiro was made last Saturday (18), less than 24 hours after the approval of a larger transfer of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

According to the Itatiaia, Phenomenon bought 90% of the shares for R$ 400 million. Contribution made immediately to pay emergency debts and investments in the football department.

