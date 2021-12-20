Xuxa tells the intimacies of her relationship with Junno: ‘I used to hit on him’ – Famous

Xuxa Meneghel, Junno Andrade and Eliana (photo: Reproduo/SBT )

the presenter



Xuxa Meneghel



participated with her husband in the painting



My Woman Who Orders,



of



Eliana’s program



this Sunday (12/19). During the chat, the blonde had fun talking about her love life with



Junno



.

The famous said that she was interested in



Junno



since he made the first appearances in his children’s programs in



Globe



between the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I used to hit on him. I even asked if he would date a fan, because I was his fan,”



had fun



Xuxa



, according to information from



TV news



. The two have been together since 2012.

She also revealed that she was responsible for taking the first step in the relationship.



“I fell in love because I knew I was going to get a real man who puts family first. It wasn’t just sex, it wasn’t just sex.”



said the blonde.

Recently,



Xuxa



came to comment for the



astral journey



, new program of



anglic



, which premieres on December 21st on



HBO Max



, who wished evil to his ex,



Luciano Szafir



.



“Very selfish Aryan. When Sasha was born, I was separated from Lu [Luciano Szafir]. I had a problem that for me Lu was a threat. I wished him bad, something I’ve never wished for anyone”,



declared.

“My wish was: ‘God, can you get him a job in Japan, in China, far away? [para poder ficar com a filha para si]’. Look how crazy. Poor thing, man. Today I apologize to him for everything I thought. I dont know at the time, maybe its the hormones. I cried a lot”,



added.