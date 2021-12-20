Xuxa tells the intimacies of her relationship with Junno: ‘I used to hit on him’ – Famous

reproduce
Xuxa Meneghel, Junno Andrade and Eliana (photo: Reproduo/SBT )

the presenter


Xuxa Meneghel

participated with her husband in the painting

My Woman Who Orders,

of

Eliana’s program

this Sunday (12/19). During the chat, the blonde had fun talking about her love life with

Junno

.

The famous said that she was interested in

Junno

since he made the first appearances in his children’s programs in

Globe

between the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I used to hit on him. I even asked if he would date a fan, because I was his fan,”

had fun


Xuxa

, according to information from

TV news

. The two have been together since 2012.

She also revealed that she was responsible for taking the first step in the relationship.

“I fell in love because I knew I was going to get a real man who puts family first. It wasn’t just sex, it wasn’t just sex.”

said the blonde.

Recently,


Xuxa

came to comment for the

astral journey

, new program of

anglic

, which premieres on December 21st on

HBO Max

, who wished evil to his ex,

Luciano Szafir

.

“Very selfish Aryan. When Sasha was born, I was separated from Lu [Luciano Szafir]. I had a problem that for me Lu was a threat. I wished him bad, something I’ve never wished for anyone”,

declared.

“My wish was: ‘God, can you get him a job in Japan, in China, far away? [para poder ficar com a filha para si]’. Look how crazy. Poor thing, man. Today I apologize to him for everything I thought. I dont know at the time, maybe its the hormones. I cried a lot”,

added.

