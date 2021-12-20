“You can’t escape the fact that Verstappen is a deserving champion”

Events during the final lap of the all-important Abu Dhabi GP created quite a stir. However, that does not take away anything from the luster of Max Verstappen’s first world title, according to former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer.

Throughout the season, there were regular looks towards the final race, with many people expressing the hope that the championship would be decided in the final stage. However, when that wish came true, it was not to everyone’s liking.

Palmer says he correctly appreciated the fight on the final lap, but regrets that the spectacular outcome was somewhat overshadowed by protests from Mercedes. “We wanted the championship to be decided by a fantastic fight wheel by wheel and not in the stewards’ office, but in the end it was decided by both”, he told Formula 1.com.

The commissioners’ decisions may have been controversial, but as far as Palmer is concerned, there is no doubt about who most deserved the world title. “Whatever you think of the Safety Car incident, there’s no getting around the fact that Max Verstappen is a world title deserving in 2021,” concluded the 30-year-old Brit.