Yuri Alberto is offered to Barcelona, ​​says Spanish press | International

One more club appears as a possible destination for Yuri Alberto in the current transfer window. After entering the crosshairs of Zenit, Russia, and Palmeiras, the Inter striker now has his name linked to Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo, a newspaper from Catalonia, reveals that the 11 shirt was offered to the Spaniards.

The publication points out that Yuri was one of the sensations of Brasileirão, when he scored 12 goals, in addition to having contributed with three assists in 33 matches. He also remembers that, despite preferring to act as a centre-forward, a position that Barça seeks in the market, he also manages to act on the sides.

Mundo Deportivo also remembers that other European football giants have already put the 20-year-old player on the radar. Clubs like Milan and Arsenal accompany the striker.

See too

+ Scorer of the U-20 Super Cup title was bought by Inter

1 of 1 Yuri Alberto, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Yuri Alberto, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

However, the Catalan newspaper reminds that Barcelona are looking for an immediate solution with a more experienced player, like Edinson Cavani, but that the Spaniards need to reach an agreement with Manchester United. The Uruguayan has a contract with the British until June 2022.

The Catalan club’s dream for the summer window (in the middle of the year) would be Earling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, who is already the target of teams like Real Madrid and PSG.

To remove Yuri from Beira-Rio, Barcelona or someone interested would need to spend around 20 million euros (R$ 128.72 million at the current price). Colorado would accept to receive 15 million euros (R$96.54 million) for 75% of the rights of the player it owns.

Inter’s idea is to keep the striker next season. The management reached the target of R$ 90 million in negotiations and, despite the financial situation, believes it will be able to withstand the harassment.

Management is looking for an alternative to Yuri Alberto in the market. The name of Pablo, from São Paulo, was offered. However, the salaries he receives at Morumbi appear as an obstacle.