The penultimate week of 2021 starts with clubs looking to define reinforcements for the next year. Without many financial resources, São Paulo is looking for a sponsor to fund Douglas Costa’s arrival, in addition to organizing possible departures, such as that of striker Pablo.

Outside Brazil, Barcelona is the one who prioritizes the reformulation of the team. Coach Xavi defined Cavani and Ferran Torres as his priorities for the Catalan team’s new attack, having also received the name Yuri Aberto, from Internacional, as another possibility. Check out the main movements of Mercado da Bola this Monday (20):

Xavi wants Cavani and Torres in January

According to the ‘World sporty‘, the coach has as priority the new contractions for the team’s attack: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, and Ferran Towers, from the City. Xavi wants to have both available at the beginning of January, thinking of the derby against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, scheduled for the 12th of next month.

Yuri Alberto is offered to Barcelona

Also to reinforce the attack, the name of Yuri Alberto was placed on the Barça table. The world sporty‘ published that hiring the Brazilian would cost around 15 million euros (about R$ 96 million). The striker’s contract with Inter runs until 2025.

São Paulo and Inter can exchange Pablo and Patrick

Tricolor does not have Pablo for 2022 and offered the center forward to Colorado, which showed interest and may involve midfielder Patrick in negotiations. The terms of the transaction will still be discussed by the clubs, and, if confirmed, São Paulo will have to pay an amount for the Inter player and negotiate the release of Pablo.

Douglas Costa is played by clubs in Qatar and the United States

Also of interest to São Paulo, Douglas Costa is probed by teams from abroad. In Qatar, Douglas Costa has a contract with a high salary and a proposed three-year contract at his disposal. At MSL, the club indicated a special player vacancy, which allows for the highest salary on the team under the argument of being a world-renowned athlete with added value for the competition.

Santos is unable to advance in negotiations

The team from the Baixada looked for São Paulo rivals in search of reinforcements, but the negotiations did not advance. O Peixe showed interest in Richard (Corinthians), Willian Bigode (Palmeiras) and Lucas Kal (São Paulo) and received negatives from both teams. Corinthians is thinking of reintegrating the athlete into the group, after being loaned to Athletico; William was way above what the club could afford; and Kal should remain at América-MG.