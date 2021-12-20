Zanardi leaves hospital after 1 year and a half and continues to recover at home

VERSTAPPEN, HAMILTON AND WHO ELSE: THE TOP-5 OF F1 2021 DRIVERS

After a year and six months of the very serious handbike accident in Pienza, Italy, and after all this period of hospitalization to recover, Alex Zanardi is at home. Who reveals it is his wife, Daniela Zanardi, in an interview aired this Monday (20) by BMW, brand for which the former pilot and multi-champion Paralympic acts as ambassador. Daniela said that her husband has been at home for a few weeks and detailed how his rehabilitation process has been, with many advances in physical condition, stressing that the path is “long and challenging”, but reinforced Zanardi’s character: “He is a true fighter”.

It was the second detailed update provided by Daniela in 2021. In July, it revealed that Alex’s condition was “essentially stable”. At the time, Zanardi was undergoing brain training to communicate with his family, but he was unable to speak due to the process of recovering his vocal cords after a long time in a coma. Daniela pointed out, also in July, that Alex continued to have a lot of strength in his hands and arms. Months earlier, in April, Niccolò, Zanardi’s son, had told him that his father had been “aware for some time”.

Daniela opened the new interview first to thank fans and motorsport family around the world for the messages sent to Zanardi, especially on October 23, the ex-driver’s birthday.

“We still got a lot of messages and, especially on Alex’s 55th birthday in October, it was amazing to see how many people sent him their best wishes, also through social media. We are so grateful to see how many people around the world have Alex in their thoughts. This shows how much Alex’s recovery moves people. For that reason, we decided to give the audience a glimpse of their current recovery process for the second time with this interview. At the same time, we appreciate everyone’s understanding that, in addition, we cannot respond to the many requests about health and we also ask everyone to respect our privacy. Because our biggest priority is to accompany Alex on his way with all our energy”, he said.

Alex Zanardi returned home after a year and a half in hospital (Photo: AFP)

About the recovery, Daniela said that this is another fight journey for Alex’s life. “Recovery remains a long process. The rehabilitation program led by doctors, physiotherapists, neuropsychologists and speech therapists has allowed constant advances. Of course, setbacks exist and still can occur. Sometimes you also need to take two steps back to take a step forward. But Alex is proving more and more that he is a real fighter.”

Zanardi’s wife then highlighted the important change of air for Zanardi. After being hospitalized for about a year and a half — first in a hospital in Milan, then transferred to Padua, and later to a specialized clinic before returning home. “An important step was that Alex managed to leave the hospital a few weeks ago and is back home with us now. We had to wait a long time for this and we are happy that it has now been possible, even though there are still temporary stays in special clinics planned to carry out special rehabilitation measures at the site.”

When asked how Alex is doing in this new phase of the recovery process, now at home, Daniela replied. “Very good. After so long in the hospital, it’s important for him to be back with his family and in his familiar environment. You also have to take into account that, given the coronavirus situation, Alex has only had people with full face masks and protective gear around him for a year and a half. Furthermore, due to the comprehensive and important protection measures at the clinic, the possibilities of visiting are, naturally, very restricted”, he stressed.

The most important thing, emphasizes Daniela, is the fact that Alex is back home, although he has not been visited by many people due to concerns about Covid-19 in Europe, especially with the emergence of the new Ômicron variant.

“Alex hasn’t found friends and family in a year and a half. Only me, my son and Alex’s mother could visit him, but always only one person a day, and that for only an hour and a half. All of this didn’t help make the situation any easier for Alex. So it helps a lot that he is now at home with us, even though at home he may currently only be with his closest family, as coronavirus cases are on the rise again. But we stay with Alex all day, he is in his familiar environment and so he can get back to normal a little bit. This gives him extra strength. We are very grateful to the medical staff at the clinics where he was treated. Doctors, assistants, therapists and everyone involved have done a lot for Alex and continue to accompany us in his recovery process. At the clinics, Alex is in very good hands, but his home is still his home,” he explained.

Zanardi continues his recovery with his family (Photo: AFP)

Daniela also explained how her husband’s daily rehabilitation routine works. “Varies. The different shows Alex does at the hospital are still at home now. During the week, a therapist sees him, and they do physical and neurological exercises. Regarding physical condition, there are many advances. Alex has more and more strength in his arms, which have increased a lot. And in addition to the hospital, where he lay for a long time, he now spends most of the day in his wheelchair with us. He only rests a little in the afternoon after lunch”.

Finally, Zanardi’s wife recalled the difficulties of the journey and thanked those who have been instrumental in helping Alex in this recovery process and also expressed gratitude to each person who sent their thoughts to the multi-champion.

“You still can’t predict how your recovery will develop. It’s still a long and challenging path that Alex faces with a lot of fighting spirit. It is a great help to him and to us that we receive so much support on this path, not just from the doctors and therapists who work intensively with him. Our friends are always there for us. That includes the BMW family, which we can always count on and who are firmly by our side also in this difficult time. We are very grateful to everyone for that and much more, because these strong ties give us additional energy,” he said.

“This also applies to the continued solidarity we receive from riders, fans and acquaintances around the world. We would like to express a great Grazie to all those who have sent their thoughts and strength to Alex. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year”, concluded Daniela Zanardi.

The trajectory of a champion of life

Zanardi appeared in the motorsport world in 1991, when he was F3000 runner-up, losing to Christian Fittipaldi. It was at the end of that year that the Italian reached the Formula 1 grid, running three races with Jordan. In the following seasons, it passed without shine through Minardi and Lotus until moving to Indy

It was in the US that Alex found himself and became a star. In three years of Ganassi, he was champion in 1997 and 1998, managing to return to F1 in 1999, but again without success, at the time with Williams. In 2001, the pilot reappeared on Indy with Mo Nunn and, at the German stage, in Lausitzring, he suffered an accident that changed the course of his life. After making a pit-stop, the then leader of the race lost control at the exit of the pit-lane, rolled and was hit squarely by Alex Tagliani’s car. The impact of the crash was very strong, and Alessandro lost both his legs.

Alex Zanardi made history in sport and in life (Photo: Rodrigo Berton/Grand Prix)

But Zanardi never wavered, never lost heart. A year later, he returned to the same Lausitzring and completed the 13 laps remaining to complete the 2001 race with an adapted model. The pilot followed his career in motorsport, racing in the WTCC (World Touring Car) for BMW, including winning races. But little by little, the Italian’s focus shifted to Paralympic competitions and he saw in marathons a new challenge to be overcome.

It was in 2007 that Zanardi participated for the first time in the New York Marathon, when he finished fourth in the handbike competition. It was just the beginning of his victorious journey in Paralympic sport.

In 2011, Alex won the marathons in New York and also in Venice, in addition to securing qualification for the London Games, his main objective, and securing the silver medal at the Worlds. That year, Zanardi also won the Rome Marathon, thus arriving in England as the favorite in the three races in which he was entered: race against the clock, the road race and also the relay.

At the London 2012 Paralympic Games, Zanardi won two gold and one silver, a mark that was repeated four years later, at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

