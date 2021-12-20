Zig Zag Arena says goodbye to Globo with second worst report in history · TV News

Audience failure, Zig Zag Arena said goodbye to Globo with its second worst hit in history. On Sunday (19), the attraction commanded by Fernanda Gentil scored 7.4 points and repeated the result of last week. The negative record, however, was with 7 points spiked on November 14th.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the Zig Zag Arena aired from 15:07 to 16:22 and was tuned by 15.5% of the televisions turned on during the band.

Broadcast from 1:37 pm to 3:12 pm, the Buy It’s Good, It’s Best Show aired on Legal Sunday recorded an average of 8.2 and was more positive than Fernanda Gentil’s attraction, the Juntos A Magia Hoje (7.9) and the film Os Penguins de Madagascar (7.9) on Globo’s afternoon banner.

With 11 issues, Zig Zag closed with an average of 8.8 points overall, and the network chose to throw episodes in the trash due to poor performance. The Sunday with the highest rate was October 24, when he had scored 10.7 points.

On Record, Hora do Faro aired the last meeting of the cast of A Fazenda 13 and conquered its second highest profile of the year. On the air from 15:13 to 18:13, Rodrigo Faro’s attraction scored 8.3 points, with the overall record being 8.7. In the fight for leadership, Globo scored 9 points, while SBT scored 7.1 with the program Eliana.

See below the audiences for Sunday, December 19, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 10.7
Holy Mass3.9
São Paulo antenna6.0
Small Business, Big Business7.3
Rural Globe11.0
Auto sport9.5
Spectacular sport8.1
Maximum Temperature: The Penguins of Madagascar7.9
Magic Happens Together7.9
Zig Zag Arena7.4
Box Office Champions: Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge10.0
Sunday with Huck12.8
Fantastic17.0
Sunday Major: The Balcony9.6
Cinema: Salt5.8
Owl: Return of Evil3,4
Hour 14.1
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.7
Religious0.8
Track Record Kids3.9
Cine Maior: Hotel Transilvânia 3 – Monstrous Holidays4.4
Faro time8.3
sings with me teen8.4
Spectacular Sunday8.2
World Record of Awards6.9
Camera Record5.2
Chicago Fire3.1
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.8
walk on the road2.1
SBT Sports1.9
Always well1.5
Impressive News3.0
Nice Sunday6.4
eliana7.5
wheel to wheel7.4
Tele Seine6,7
Silvio Santos Program6,7
Anatomy of Crime2.4
Free Cinema: An Animal Crack 21.7
Lassie1.8
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.9
First Impact2,3

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

