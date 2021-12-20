Zig Zag Arena says goodbye to Globo with second worst report in history · TV News

Audience failure, Zig Zag Arena said goodbye to Globo with its second worst hit in history. On Sunday (19), the attraction commanded by Fernanda Gentil scored 7.4 points and repeated the result of last week. The negative record, however, was with 7 points spiked on November 14th.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the Zig Zag Arena aired from 15:07 to 16:22 and was tuned by 15.5% of the televisions turned on during the band.

Broadcast from 1:37 pm to 3:12 pm, the Buy It’s Good, It’s Best Show aired on Legal Sunday recorded an average of 8.2 and was more positive than Fernanda Gentil’s attraction, the Juntos A Magia Hoje (7.9) and the film Os Penguins de Madagascar (7.9) on Globo’s afternoon banner.

With 11 issues, Zig Zag closed with an average of 8.8 points overall, and the network chose to throw episodes in the trash due to poor performance. The Sunday with the highest rate was October 24, when he had scored 10.7 points.

On Record, Hora do Faro aired the last meeting of the cast of A Fazenda 13 and conquered its second highest profile of the year. On the air from 15:13 to 18:13, Rodrigo Faro’s attraction scored 8.3 points, with the overall record being 8.7. In the fight for leadership, Globo scored 9 points, while SBT scored 7.1 with the program Eliana.

See below the audiences for Sunday, December 19, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 10.7 Holy Mass 3.9 São Paulo antenna 6.0 Small Business, Big Business 7.3 Rural Globe 11.0 Auto sport 9.5 Spectacular sport 8.1 Maximum Temperature: The Penguins of Madagascar 7.9 Magic Happens Together 7.9 Zig Zag Arena 7.4 Box Office Champions: Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge 10.0 Sunday with Huck 12.8 Fantastic 17.0 Sunday Major: The Balcony 9.6 Cinema: Salt 5.8 Owl: Return of Evil 3,4 Hour 1 4.1 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.7 Religious 0.8 Track Record Kids 3.9 Cine Maior: Hotel Transilvânia 3 – Monstrous Holidays 4.4 Faro time 8.3 sings with me teen 8.4 Spectacular Sunday 8.2 World Record of Awards 6.9 Camera Record 5.2 Chicago Fire 3.1 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.8 walk on the road 2.1 SBT Sports 1.9 Always well 1.5 Impressive News 3.0 Nice Sunday 6.4 eliana 7.5 wheel to wheel 7.4 Tele Seine 6,7 Silvio Santos Program 6,7 Anatomy of Crime 2.4 Free Cinema: An Animal Crack 2 1.7 Lassie 1.8 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.9 First Impact 2,3

Source: Broadcasters