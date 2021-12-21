2022 Budget: Rapporteur changes text again and raises electoral fund to BRL 4.96 billion | Politics

The 2022 Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), made a new change in the forecast for the financing of electoral campaigns in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (21). By the current version, the public fund will be around R$4.96 billion.

In the first version of the report, presented on Monday (20), the value had been set at R$5.12 billion – below the maximum allowed, but above what had been defended by some parties.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

This Tuesday morning, Hugo Leal complemented the opinion and canceled R$ 400 million from this item, bringing the value down to R$ 4.72 billion.

Less than an hour later, however, the value was corrected again to the current R$4.96 billion. The rapporteur exchanged the cancellation of R$ 400 million for a smaller one, of R$ 166 million.

Last week, Congress overturned a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro on the Budget Guidelines Law and, with that, opened space for an electoral fund of up to R$ 5.7 billion – which would correspond to triple the amount used in 2018 and 2020 .

Rossi: budget remains insufficient for Brazilian needs

The vote on the 2022 Budget in the mixed committee and in the plenary was scheduled for this Monday, but was postponed due to lack of consensus. The new version, which should be brought to the committee this Tuesday, does not answer all the doubts raised by lawmakers the day before.

Among the deadlock points is the salary readjustment of federal and highway police officers and agents of the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

The restructuring of careers was requested by President Jair Bolsonaro and forwarded to Congress by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, but the complementation of votes disclosed by Hugo Leal was not fully complied with.

The suggestion sent by the government foresees an additional cost of BRL 2.8 billion, with BRL 2 billion for police officers. The rapporteur included a forecast of R$ 1.736 billion, restructuring of careers and adjustments to civil servants.

The document does not detail which careers will benefit, but TV Globo learned that the readjustment for the federal police will come from there. The money will come from budget forecasts from the Ministry of Economy that will be cancelled.

The rapporteur has not yet explained how the reduction in the amount, from the R$ 2.8 billion requested to the R$ 1.736 billion granted, will affect the granting of the readjustment – ​​whether categories will be cut or whether the percentage of increase will be less than expected.

In the second version, the rapporteur also brought the forecast of a an increase of R$ 800 million to fund the salary readjustment for community health agents and agents for combating endemic diseases.

The government even barred the adjustment to the category, by vetoing this provision in the Budget Guidelines Law. However, last Friday (17), Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto, which made it necessary to include the amount in the Budget.

See below for more details about the ongoing negotiation:

After deadlock, agreement provides for salary readjustments for police officers in the 2022 Budget

In the report released on Monday, Deputy Hugo Legal raises from R$ 49.6 billion to R$ 79.3 billion the forecast for the breach of government accounts in 2022.

The leak considers that expenses will be above income. The concept does not include the payment of interest on public debt. Even with the increase, the estimate is above the primary deficit target of up to R$170.5 billion set in the Budget Guidelines Law for next year.