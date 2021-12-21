2022 Budget: Rapporteur yields to pressure from Bolsonaro and includes adjustment of almost R$ 2 billion to police officers

BRASILIA — The general rapporteur of the 2022 Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), included in a new version of his opinion, this Tuesday, an adjustment of R$ 1.9 billion to federal police officers next year. The decision comes a day after Leal was approached by President Jair Bolsonaro to enable the increase.

Last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes asked Congress to set aside R$2.8 billion in the Budget with the aim of granting these adjustments. Although not specified, the amount would be used to increase salaries for federal security forces.

By determination of Bolsonaro, who is focused on the reelection campaign, the government wants to grant raises to members of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) and careers in the Ministry of Justice.

The first version of the opinion presented yesterday by the rapporteur did not include the increase to police officers. The government, however, made an effort in the last hours to look for ways to guarantee the benefit.

Allies, Hugo Leal reported that he was in a “fair skirt”. He and some lawmakers believe that granting the readjustment only to police officers can have a negative effect on other categories that have similar demands and can intensify the pressure.

During the talks, the president of the Mixed Budget Commission, senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-RS), also complained about the government’s lack of planning.

— This impasse they always set for Congress is also for them. They have to say where it comes from (the money for) what they are proposing,” Rose criticized.

In order to guarantee the increase in the number of police officers, it was necessary to make cuts in other areas of the Budget.

Leal’s new opinion still needs to be appreciated by the CMO, and then in plenary. Voting is scheduled to take place this Tuesday.