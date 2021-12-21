3 cryptocurrencies with a competitive edge to conquer the market in 2022

While the end of 2021 is not going as analysts and investors had hoped, with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting $100,000 and Ethereum (ETH) hitting $10,000, the crypto community still has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

From January until now the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has come out of less than $1 trillion and will likely close the year above $2 trillion, ensuring annual growth of more than 100%. As of this writing, the capitalization amounts to $2.2 trillion.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and all ten of the other major cryptocurrencies all registered new all-time highs, allowing investors to take profits far above any traditional market investment instruments. The narrative that Bitcoin constitutes a more effective reserve asset of value than gold had been becoming dominant, at least until the latest market crash.

And even though December is registering a substantive fugue from institutional investors, 2021 will be remembered as the year in which cryptocurrencies left the market’s margins to become a legitimate asset class, with the approval and launch of funds and ETFs (Exchange Traded Index Funds) and the massive inflow of venture capital to finance project development.

Emerging sectors seem to be consolidated, such as the NFTs and gaming markets play-to-earn, in addition to the nascent promise of expanding reality proposed by metaverse projects.

On the other hand, moments of euphoria motivated by sustained increases in the market, especially between January and May, and October and November, boosted the growth and valuation of cryptoactives with no real economic or technological use.

The most obvious examples were the canine cryptomemes Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Neither Shiba Inu nor Dogecoin offer anything resembling a competitive advantage or true differentiation, as analyst Sean Williams highlighted in an article posted on the Nasdaq website on Sunday:

“Neither Shiba Inu nor Dogecoin offer anything that resembles a competitive advantage or true differentiation. Shiba Inu is nothing more than an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is subject to the same high transaction fees and processing delay as can occasionally affect the ultra-popular network. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s transaction rates are distinctly higher than many other popular payment currencies, and its network is not capable of handling many transactions per second. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are both what they appear to be: fleeting investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency space.”

In opposition to cryptomemes, Williams presented three cryptoactives that, according to him, have competitive advantages capable of guaranteeing them success and long life in a dynamic and highly competitive market.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The first is one of the highlights of the second half of this year and, despite the recent general reflux in the market, it has also managed to register gains in the short term. Avalanche entered an uptrend in August, when it was quoted in the range of $12.00 to $15.00, in a massive rise to hit an all-time high of $146.22 on Nov. 21, according to with CoinMarketCap data.

Avalanche stands out for its scalability, speed and compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which allows dApps created for use in the industry-leading network of smart contracts to be deployed in its blockchain.

According to Williams this is a great competitive advantage because Avalanche users can enjoy lower costs and greater efficiency in transaction processing. In terms of scalability, Avalanche is capable of processing up to 4,500 transactions per second (TPS).

By way of comparison, Visa can handle up to 24,000 TPS. And Bitcoin (before its Taproot update) and Ethereum, only 7 TPS and 13 TPS, respectively. Avalanche is well below Solana (SOL), whose network at full capacity is capable of validating 65,000 TPS, but with less decentralization and consequently less security.

In addition, Solana has been experiencing congestion problems and transaction processing failures on occasions when the network has experienced considerable increases in traffic.

It typically takes less than two seconds to complete a transaction in Avalanche. In other words, this means transactions are validated and settled almost instantly. On Ethereum, creating a block takes six minutes on average, and on Bitcoin blockchain, about 60 minutes.

As of this writing, the AVAX is priced at $113.09 and has registered intraday valuations of 4%, and 47% in the last seven days.

Algorand (SOMETHING)

Algorand’s rise was similar to that of AVAX, with a strong bullish rally starting in August. The difference is that ALGO reached its annual high of $2.83 in a shorter period of time, as early as September 11th. It then entered a period of accumulation that reversed into a downtrend from December 2nd, in direct correlation with the general direction of the market.

Focusing solely on Algorand’s fundamentals, there are three features that make the network worthy of a closer look at investors, according to Williams.

First, Algorand’s consensus mechanism is unique and represents an evolution from the traditional Proof-Of-Participation – pure Proof-Of-Participation, or PPoS. With PPoS, small groups of ALGO holders are randomly and secretly chosen to propose blocks and vote on proposals. The advantage of PPoS is that it virtually eliminates the likelihood that a small number of agents will be able to sabotage or crash the network.

Like Avalanche, Algorand also stands out for its speed. The network is constantly improving and developers regularly update its parameters. As of December 16, Algorand was able to process 1,162 TPS, with a block completion time of just 4.36 seconds.

Finally, Algorand is a network focused on interoperability between enterprise blockchains and this has the potential to expand its use cases in the future multi-chain.

Algorand is currently operating at an intraday low of 3.75% and a weekly low of 3.15% at $1.31.

Nano(XNO)

Nano is a protocol focused on payments whose best performance was concentrated in the first half of the year. On April 18, four days after Bitcoin’s all-time high renewal at the time, the XNO hit a local top of $13.40 and less than a month later, on May 13, it posted its annual high of $14 .21.

Since then, it detached itself from the general market movement and, after retreating to the minimum price of US$ 3.15 on July 20, it has kept on accumulating in a restricted price range whose top was US$ 7.42.

Nano is not a traditional blockchain. It is known as a blockchain blockchain in which each user has their own blockchain which can be added to the network for free. In other words, there is no competition with other users nor is it necessary to obtain the approval of validators, the connection is direct and exclusive between the sender and the recipient of the transactions. In addition, Nano’s consensus mechanism, known as Open Representative Voting, makes transactions on the network free of charge.

This feature allows the network to be highly scalable, without compromising its effectiveness, and ultra-fast. According to its development team, Nano can complete transactions in less than a second.

While international payments today can take up to a week to be validated and settled, the Nano is able to perform the entire transaction virtually instantly.

As of this writing, the XNO is quoted at $3.27, accumulating intraday devaluation of 2.8% and weekly devaluation of 6.6%.

