3 gaming notebooks to keep an eye on in 2022

The end of the year always brings a series of leaks, rumors and announcements of possible releases in the world of hardware, especially in notebooks aimed at the gamer audience.

In recent weeks, three devices have been highlighted, such as LG’s first gaming notebook, the potential launch of an Asus gamer convertible and a laptop with Intel’s new lineup of 12th generation processors. Check out below what gamers can expect from news for the beginning of next year:

UltraGear 17G90Q

Recently launched by LG, the notebook is the first from the South Korean manufacturer specifically aimed at the gamer audience. The product features an 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics and 1080p IPS display with a refresh rate of 300Hz. The notebook also has a 93Wh battery, RGB keyboard and 1080p webcam. It can be configured for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The price of the product has not yet been announced. Sales are expected to start in January 2022, initially being released in the United States and South Korea.

ROG Flow Z13

Another long-awaited novelty is Asus’ ROG Flow Z13, a convertible notebook – which allows you to remove the keyboard to turn it into a tablet. For now, there are no convertible notebooks aimed at the gaming market, but the Taiwanese company wants to change this pattern. There are no technical details yet, but rumors suggest that it will be a direct competitor to Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and will have support for an External GPU. The design should be very similar to the predecessor ROG Flow X13. More details are expected to be announced during CES 2022 in January.

HP Omen 17

Another release expected early next year is the new 17-inch HP Omem model, which will feature an Intel Core i7 12700H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. According to tests on Geekbench, gamers can expect 14 cores , 20 threads and clocks up to 4.2 GHz. In addition, leaks indicate that the notebook will have 32GB of RAM memory and Windows 11 Pro. More details on the HP Omen 17 with chips “Alder Lake” will be announced soon by manufacturer.