4 great options of teas to combat the effects of insomnia

A good night’s sleep is enough to correct a lot in our body, but the main problem is that there are people who suffer from insomnia, chronic inability to fall asleep and other problems related to sleep disturbances. They end up being held hostage to medication to get them to sleep, but there are some teas that are natural and can be excellent allies.

When we don’t get a good night’s sleep, the body quickly “complains”. Therefore, it is important that we always take care so that the night’s rest is guaranteed. There are many things that rob us of sleep, starting with anxiety, worry or even physical health problems. Here are some tips for teas that are excellent as calming.

Chamomile tea

Our first tip is chamomile tea, which is very powerful as a tranquilizer and provides, among other things, reducing inflammation and combating anxiety. Chamomile has an antioxidant called apigenin, which is able to bind to specific receptors in our brain, decreasing anxiety and encouraging sleep.

Chamomile tea can be found in any supermarket or stores specializing in natural products.

Valerian

There are even natural pills based on valerian, but the most suitable for getting a good night’s sleep is the valerian root tea. Historically, valerian is used to treat anxiety, insomnia, nervousness and headaches.

In the United States and European countries, valerian is considered one of the most used herbal remedies to combat insomnia. The dried root of valerian is a very powerful tea and is easy to find.

Passionflower

Lesser known, passionflower also has a very good tea that acts directly on sleep disorders. It provides an increase in gamma-aminobutyric acid known as GABA in our brain.

The effect of gamma-aminobutyric acid promotes relaxation, improving the conditions of our body and mind for a good night’s sleep.

Lemongrass

Lemon balm, in addition to having a delicious tea and a special aroma, is also an excellent tranquilizer and sleep stimulant. It is very common because this plant of great power is widely cultivated in Brazil.

THE lemongrass it works very well in small pots and does not need much care.