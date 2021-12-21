66-year-old man makes billboard in search of ‘good woman for kind deeds’

A 66-year-old American — apparently averse to dating apps — paid to post a billboard on a busy Texas highway in hopes of finding new love after moving to the state from Washington earlier this year.

The billboard features a photo of Jim Bays, with a white beard, a blue-and-white plaid shirt and a cowboy hat, smiling, accompanied by the words “I’m looking for a good woman. Between 50 and 55. For conversations, walks and mutual acts of kindness”.

The man included a telephone number on the billboard at the bottom of the ad, connected to a voicemail box specially created for the new suitor.

Bays moved to Texas in June of this year when he decided to move his Washington-based company to the state. After starting his online dating journey, he – who has been divorced twice and has five children – said he knew he needed to try a different approach, as he concluded that the dating apps lacked people’s authentic personality.

“It’s not like when you’re in high school and it’s easy to meet someone,” he told local news agency Austonia. “How do you know someone who is on the same ‘page’? How do you create the number of situations that need to happen for you to find someone you really get along with?”

The manager says he is looking for a partner who can reassure him that he can “get over” the difficult times in his life, as well as someone who doesn’t care how busy he is.

“I’m very busy but I don’t intend to live alone,” he said. “Anyone who doesn’t believe this should listen to that ‘something’ within himself that seems to be constantly pushing him towards finding someone special.”

Collar and shoulder friend

“I want someone who has a shoulder where I can just put my head or a lap where I can lie down. Someone who says, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll get over it. It’ll be okay.’ I would love to meet someone like that.” sums up Bays.

The billboard placed on the road seems to be working, as he has been on four or five dates and received two dozen voicemails. But he believes he has yet to find the right woman. “I’m just looking for a nice woman to spend the rest of my days walking and talking and exchanging pleasantries with.”