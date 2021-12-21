A day after Boric’s victory, Bolsonaro is isolated again and does not greet Chile’s new president

BRASILIA — A day after Gabriel Boric, from the left, won the presidential election in Chile, President Jair Bolsonaro still has not congratulated him on the victory. In South America, most leaders have already congratulated the president-elect, who surpassed his rival José Antonio Kast, on the far right, with 55.9% of the vote.

Throughout his term, President Bolsonaro has shown difficulties in accepting defeats from allies, as was the case with Kast. In the US elections, Bolsonaro took 38 days to congratulate current president Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump. In October 2019, Bolsonaro lamented the victory of Alberto Fernández in Argentina and said he would not congratulate the new leader of the neighboring country.





In the Chilean elections, the candidate José Antonio Kast, from the extreme right, admitted his proximity to Bolsonaro’s ideas in Brazil. On the other hand, supporters of Boric used images of the Brazilian president to criticize Kast. In one publication, it is said that Bolsonaro, like Kast, also promised to save Brazil from communism and signaled for a better future, but that he governed a country where 617,000 people died from Covid-19 and that is facing economic problems.

Unlike Bolsonaro, presidents of neighboring nations congratulated Gabriel Boric on his victory. Argentine President Alberto Fernández affirmed that countries must commit to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood that unite them. From the right, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, also congratulated the winner of the Chilean elections.

“I congratulate Chile’s President-elect, Gabriel Boric, and wish him success for the good of the Chilean people,” he said.

Other presidents in the region, such as Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, Luis Arce of Bolivia, and Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay also congratulated Boric on the victory. Former President Lula, who leads the polls for voting intentions for the 2022 elections, sent a congratulatory message to the leftist candidate.

— I congratulate our comrade Gabriel Boric on his election as President of Chile. I’m happy for another victory of a democratic and progressive candidate in our Latin America, for the construction of a better future for everyone — said Lula.