A dream of Palmeiras, Castellanos reveals offers, says where he wants to play and projects the future: ‘This is my focus’

23-year-old player was the highlight of the current MLS season and has the dream of playing in European football

dream of palm trees at the beginning of the season, Taty Castellanos stated that he wants to act in Europe in the future.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, the attacker, highlight of the New York City FC, champion of the current season in MLS, was asked if he would like to play in his home country.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The 23-year-old revealed that he dreams of playing in Argentina, but made it clear that he is focused on moving to European football. He even revealed that he has proposals from the old continent.

“Yes, I would. Obviously, it’s a desire I have, because I’ve never played in Argentina. But I don’t think the time is right now. I want to target European football. It’s reality, it’s my dream, I always wanted to be in football there. My focus is this. Today I have many offers from Europe“, highlighted.

Valentin Castellanos, New York City FC forward Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Recently, the technician Pep Guardiola, of Manchester City, praised Castellanos and stated that, in a short time, the top scorer will be in European football. Remember that New York City FC is part of City Football Group.

In May 2021, Palmeiras even made an offer of 4 million dollars (about R$ 22.5 million at the price at the time) for 70% of the player’s economic entitlement. However, the American club, which at first had liked the proposal, withdrew from negotiating Castellanos.

In 35 games in the current season, the Argentine shirt 11 scored 22 goals and had eight assists, being the main player in the New York City FC win of the MLS.