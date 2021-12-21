‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi is accused of pedophilia | come around

Ravi (Juan Paiva) finds himself in the middle of yet another false accusation. In this Monday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, the former driver is accused by his mother-in-law of having molested mimi (Maithê Rodrigues).
Come understand this story!
Claiming her stepfather is an abuser, Mimi goes to her sister and Ravi and asks to stay at their house. Ravi nods and welcomes his sister-in-law, who ends up peeing on the mattress where he was sleeping.
Ravi lends the girl some of Joy’s clothes and makes room on the bed for her to lie down between him and Francisco.
The next day, inacia (Yara de Novaes) shows up at her daughter’s house, sees Mimi in Joy’s clothes and curses the situation, accusing Ravi of molesting the girl.
“While you were away, the girl was there, taking your place, wearing your clothes, sleeping with him, in the double bed…”, Inacia says to Joy, guaranteeing that she’s going to report him to the police.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Joy (Lara Tremourox) confronts her mother and defends Ravi (Juan Paiva) — Photo: TV Globo
The graffiti artist takes her husband’s pains and tells her mother truths.
“Don’t even waste your time trying to explain, that this one can’t see an inch in front of her face. Now, if Valdir’s pervert wants to get involved in accusing innocent, I won’t let it go. I’m going to the police station now to tell the hell that this bastard put Mimi and me through,” says Joy.
Joy points out that he never suspected Ravi.
“I can be rude, I kick my ass, but I’m not stupid. And I’m aware of the man you are, incapable of harming anyone – much less Mimi. I talked to my mother and now she’s going to have to swallow: Mimi comes to live with us.”
20 Ten
Monday
Christian/Renato saves Tulio’s life, who guarantees that the agreement between them will not change. Antônia tells Barbara that it’s Janine who will receive the contest’s prize. Alipio tells Queiroz that he will have to flee, and invents a lie for Elenice. Christian/Renato and Barbara travel. Ana Virgínia indicates another professional to assist Rebeca. Barbara suggests to Christian/Renato that they adopt a child. Felipe is embarrassed by the precariousness of Julia’s house. Elenice refuses to believe that Alypio has abandoned her. Joy argues with Inacia, who defends Valdir. Ravi threatens Valdir to defend Yasmin. Inacia tells Joy and Ravi that Valdir went to the police.
