‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi is accused of pedophilia | come around

20 Ten Monday

Christian/Renato saves Tulio’s life, who guarantees that the agreement between them will not change. Antônia tells Barbara that it’s Janine who will receive the contest’s prize. Alipio tells Queiroz that he will have to flee, and invents a lie for Elenice. Christian/Renato and Barbara travel. Ana Virgínia indicates another professional to assist Rebeca. Barbara suggests to Christian/Renato that they adopt a child. Felipe is embarrassed by the precariousness of Julia’s house. Elenice refuses to believe that Alypio has abandoned her. Joy argues with Inacia, who defends Valdir. Ravi threatens Valdir to defend Yasmin. Inacia tells Joy and Ravi that Valdir went to the police.

