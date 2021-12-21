A year after the 1st vaccinated, what are the lessons about efficacy, immunity and ‘winners’ in the vaccine race? | Vaccines

A little over a year ago in the world – and a little less than a year in Brazil – the first doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were applied. The phantom of the pandemic still exists and it is not known if it will disappear one day, but what is already possible to say about immunization against coronavirus? Where has science evolved and where has it arrived?

Immunologist Cristina Bonorino, a professor at the Federal University of Health Sciences in Porto Alegre, says there are already winners of the “vaccine race”:

“It is clear that the countries that invested in science and technology won the winners. Vaccines came from Europe and the United States.”

Photo shows orange-labeled syringes for administering Pfizer's vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in Chicago, USA, on December 11th.

“What we see is that the population in the poorest countries is not vaccinated even with the first dose. This is a result of the incapacity and lack of world leadership to deal with this problem in a united way.”

Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria vaccinated just 2% less of your population with the full regimen – with one dose, less than 10%. In other words: more than 90% of people are not even partially protected.

Scientists interviewed by g1 assess that the dissemination of the coronavirus in countries due to lack of access to immunization agents, socially excluded from the planet, will continue to generate new variants. The most recent case, of omicron, was detected in South Africa, a country with 25% of citizens immunized.

Vaccine population against Covid-19 (in %)

…the effectiveness pointed out in the studies was confirmed in the effectiveness?

Jorge Kalil, director of the Instituto do Coração’s Immunology Laboratory, explains that efficacy and effectiveness are different concepts: “when you talk about clinical studies, it’s called efficacy. When you look at the performance of the vaccine in the general population, it’s called effectiveness “.

The efficacies of vaccines are different: messenger RNA and viral vector vaccines are the most effective, while inactivated virus vaccines tend to be less. However, all of them have proven important to prevent hospitalizations and deaths..

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine uses technology called messenger RNA; see how it works

About the effectiveness, Kalil explains that, in the beginning, it was “very good”: “some people had just been vaccinated and the strain that was still circulating was the Wuhan strain. Then, suddenly, new variants and the effectiveness of the strains began to circulate. vaccines fell”.

Among the lessons learned in relation to the duration of protection of vaccines, according to Renato Kfouri, infectologist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), was that vaccines for respiratory viruses do not have a long duration of protection..

“Protection is lost over time. It is lost faster the older the individual is, it is lost depending on the vaccines. Inactivated vaccines are the first to lose protection, as in the case of CoronaVac. And it is also lost in relation to vaccines. to the outcome. First you lose protection against the milder forms, then the moderate ones. Protection for the severe forms is preserved longer,” Kfouri said.

What are the main adverse events and what is their impact among those vaccinated? Are they overcome?

According to Kalil, “adverse events are rare and very mild”. Even after the approval and application of the vaccines, there were few cases of proven side effects related to Covid vaccines.

Among the situations that had the most repercussions in Brazil is the death of a pregnant woman after receiving a dose and developing thrombosis. The case, quite rare, even led to a suspension of the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the group. However, a study showed that pregnant and postpartum women who develop a severe condition of Covid-19 and have not received the vaccine are five times more likely to die compared to those who, even severely, were immunized with two doses.

“People need to understand that the possible side effects are nothing compared to what they have with the disease,” he argues. “The disease itself is serious, it can lead to death, there is the post-Covid disease that is complicated, it leads to memory loss, there can be heart problems, a series of things”.

According to Kalil, and also others interviewed by g1, the chance of developing a serious event after the vaccine proved to be quite rare and therefore the risk/benefit of immunizing against Covid-19 proved unquestionable in the last year.

What vaccine has been shown to be most effective against coronavirus?

Messenger RNA vaccines, such as Pfizer’s, have been shown to have a higher rate of effectiveness, according to Bonorino and Kalil.

In Brazil, we have vaccines using different technologies: Pfizer, with messenger RNA; AstraZeneca and Janssen, from viral vector; and CoronaVac, for inactivated virus.

“Are those of mRNA, without a doubt [as mais efetivas]. They all worked. CoronaVac works. What happens is that Pfizer works better,” said Bonorino.

Is there already any indication of what would be the percentage of herd immunity due to vaccination?

Based on studies in other viral epidemics, experts initially thought that 60% or 70% of the population with the complete vaccine scheme could guarantee herd immunity — when the group’s protection rate influences the reduction of virus transmission. However, over time, the expected rate became 100%.

“We learned that herd immunity is not possible to obtain. To this day, we see people talking about %, but it is not possible to stipulate. First, it is a zoonotic virus, it does not only affect humans, it also affects animals. manages to control, eradicate and eliminate transmission”, explains Kfouri.

“It’s a virus that has mutations, variants arise and escape previous infection. Anyone who has had the infection, immunity does not last. It can even escape vaccinations. It is also a disease that allows reinfection, unlike measles, chickenpox, mumps, rubella, which you have once in your life.”

What is already known about future campaigns? Should we take it every year?

According to those interviewed by g1, this is information that has not yet been confirmed. The World Health Organization (WHO) has a group that is studying the possibility. However, the entity’s focus is to vaccinate the entire world population.

For Kfouri, vaccination in the future will depend on the timing of the pandemic.

“In the post-pandemic period, there is no point in vaccinating the entire population. We will probably have a vaccination for vulnerable groups, something similar to what we do with the flu. Until then. [o período pós-pandêmico], we will need to maintain high protection rates”, explains Kfouri.

The general manager of medicines at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Gustavo Mendes, said that he continues to monitor data on vaccination, but there is still no definitive answer to the question.

“What will bring this response to us is this monitoring of the neutralizing capacity, neutralizing antibodies, and the number of cases that arise in the population over time.”

…what does the confrontation of other variants (especially delta) indicate about how vaccines will do against omicron?

According to WHO, the evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe cases and death from Covid-19 and a decline in the prevention of minor illnesses or infections. Experts say, however, that it is too early to assess the real effect of immunization agents on the market against the new version of the virus.

In a statement released Dec. 8, Pfizer and BioNTech said preliminary studies show that 3 doses of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralize the omicron variant.

Oxford University said Nov. 30 that there is no evidence that coronavirus vaccines will not prevent serious omicron disease, but added that it is ready to quickly develop an updated version with AstraZeneca if necessary.

Janssen – the pharmaceutical arm of the Johnson&Johnson group – said it is evaluating the effectiveness of its immunizer while developing a specific vaccine for the variant.

“We have begun work to design and develop a new vaccine against omicron and will quickly progress into clinical trials if necessary,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of research in the pharmaceutical unit at J&J.