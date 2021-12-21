Afghan baby delivered to soldier is found after 4 months







Baby is delivered to a US soldier at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan 19/08/2021 OMAR HAIDARI/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

THE afghan baby that had been handed over to an American soldier during the chaotic retreat from Kabul, Afghanistan, in August of this year, has been rediscovered and will be taken to his family in the United States, the British newspaper reported. teams.

The story of Sohail Ahmadi’s family gained worldwide repercussions in November, when the parents of the two-month-old boy gave an interview to the agency. Reuters.

Mirza Ali Ahmad and his wife, Suraya, reported that they handed the baby over to a soldier because of the chaotic situation at the entrance to Kabul airport on 16 August. They feared that the baby would be crushed amid pressure from hundreds of people to enter the building.

When they managed to enter the place with their other four children (aged 3, 6, 9, and 17), they began to look for the baby among the US military, but they had no further information. Since then, Washington has issued warnings to try to find the boy.

The Ahmadis left Afghanistan for Qatar and Germany to flee the Taliban and currently live on a military base in Texas while awaiting documents to legally live in the US.

According to the report of teams, the boy is now six months old and was rescued by a cab driver from Kabul, who reportedly stayed with him after an attempted kidnapping. Also according to the publication, the man was looking for the boy’s parents to return him to the family.