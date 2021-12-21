After 70 years, is the Korean war close to having a definitive end? – News

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said last week he had reached an “agreement in principle” with North Korea, the United States and China to formally declare the end of the Korean War, which began in 1950. The conflict was stopped three years later when both parties signed a ceasefire, or armistice, but the end of the war was never officially declared.

According to Professor of International Relations at Facamp (Faculties of Campinas) James Onnig, it is important to emphasize that both the US and China are not directly involved in the conflict, but both countries are part of the treaty due to geopolitical issues involving the Koreas.

While the United States still has troops and military bases installed on South Korean territory, which makes the country seen as a partner of South Korea, China is one of North Korea’s main economic and diplomatic partners.

“The number of American soldiers in South Korean territory has been decreasing, but it is still very present. So, this perspective makes the USA be seen with antagonism towards North Korea,” he says.

“In the case of China, the issue is a little more generic. Formally speaking, it has no soldiers inside North Korean territory, but it is known that the Asian power has a very large power of influence over North Korea.” complete.

The deal

It is a fact that all parties involved have an interest in a peace agreement. But for Onnig it is difficult for the treaty to be consummated. Each side has its respective requirements. None of them seem to want to back off.

On the one hand, North Korea demands that the first step come from the West, with the end of the economic and military blockade against the country and the end of pressure on the North Korean nuclear program. On the other hand, South Korea believes the first wave must come from that side, and asks North Korea to end its nuclear program.

THE North Korea even signed the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons), established in 1968, but left the agreement in 2003 and, since 2010, has been advancing in a military escalation that reached its peak in 2017.

Kim Jong-un’s regime has also made it clear that it is unwilling to end the conflict as long as the United States “maintains its hostile posture,” referring to the US military presence in South Korea. threatens and fears an eventual invasion. The US, for its part, has not signaled whether it will withdraw its troops.

“This situation is insoluble because one side needs to back down. And, in the geopolitical moment we are living in, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the doubts surrounding the economic situation, I find it very difficult for that to happen,” he says.

recent conflicts

The professor recalls that this is not the first time the Koreas have tried to come together since the ceasefire signed in 1953. In 2004, the two countries joined forces to build, together, an industrial district that received the name of Kaesong.

The site, located in the extreme south of North Korea, close to the border with South Korea, had South Korean industries and North Korean labor. But the project suffered its setbacks until, in 2014, the South Korean government ended its financial support, claiming that North Korea was producing too many nuclear weapons. From 2014 until now, the situation has gotten even worse.

“In 2020, Korea imploded the joint relations office with South Korea in Kaesong, which was a very symbolic action. . Therefore, not only the current situation, but also the recent history of conflicts between the Koreas, leads us to believe that peace between countries is far from being a reality,” he says.

