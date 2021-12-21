After a fight with Globo, Camila Queiroz could be in ‘Secret Truths 3’ – 12/20/2021

Look, this world goes round, right, folks. After the dispute between Camila Queiroz and TV Globo, which culminated in the actress leaving “Verdades Secretas 2”, before recording the end of Angel, the column found that there is a real chance that the actress will be in “Verdades Secretas 3”.

Serious. Author Walcyr Carrasco and artistic director Amora Mautner are already talking about the new story. Apparently, all the confusion has not completely soured the relationship between the artist and the broadcaster – despite the somewhat rude statement from the company disclosing, at the time, Camila’s departure from the project before the end. The artist’s return is so viable that, sought out by the column, Camila’s team sent the following note:

The actress’ advisor confirms the concrete possibility of Camila Queiroz’s participation in the third season of ‘Secret Truths’, if the chosen ending is the first. Furthermore, she claims that this was made possible exclusively due to the mediation of her manager between the actress and Globo.”

Spoiler Splash Alert Image: UOL Art

In an unprecedented situation, the two endings of “Secret Truths 2” were aired on Globoplay: in the first, Angel is paralyzed when he bumps into Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), as the pilot of the plane, which she was using to flee the country. In the other, Alex, also a pilot, kills his ex-lover inside the aircraft. Season two will only go to open TV in 2023 and only on this occasion will we know the chosen ending. And also if the actress will be in the third part of this story.