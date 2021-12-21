After another transmission auction marked by strong competition, what was the balance for the winning companies?

electric-power-transmission-lines-2

The transmission auction held on Friday afternoon (17) by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) repeated the scenario of strong competition that has been routine for the sector’s auctions, resulting in an Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) of R$ 201.593 million, a discount of 50.2% in relation to the maximum of R$ 404.950 million established in the public notice for the assets. The estimated savings are in the order of R$ 5 billion.

The five greenfield transmission projects auctioned have a total investment estimated by the regulator at R$2.9 billion.

According to Bradesco BBI, the result of the auction indicates that players are still bidding aggressively: bidding discounts for the “RAP” auction revenue limit on average of 52%.

The public session held at B3 in São Paulo had 28 qualified competitors, including companies and consortia, from which the companies Taesa (TAEE11), Sterlite, Rialma, Neoenergia (NEOE3) and Energisa (ENGI11) came out as winners.

However, although they estimate low returns for projects with a risk of executing capex (investments), they see some rationality in the winning proposals by: (i) Taesa, which locked in a real/leveraged IRR (internal rate of return) of 7, 9% for Lot 1, which was the largest project auctioned with “RAP” sales of R$130 million/year; and (ii) Energisa, which set an IRR of 7.2% (BBI’s estimate) for Lot 5 (revenues of just R$11 million/year).

Regarding Neoenergia’s offer for Lot 4, offering a RAP of R$ 37.1 million, a discount of 58.63%, analysts still point out that more evaluation is needed, but initially they estimate that it was locked in an IRR of around 6 % (actual/leveraged), a relatively low value compared to the estimated cost of capital implied by the current share price (IRR of approximately 12.5%). “The project, however, is relatively small”, they assess.

The apparently most aggressive winning bids in the auction were made by Sterlite and Rialma, with the bank’s estimates at IRRs of less than 3.0% (Net Present Value, or NPV, negative).

Credit Suisse, in turn, points out that investors will be concerned about the capital allocation strategy until the companies give a better guidance (projection on investments).

“However, it is worth noting that Taesa, Neoenergia and Energisa have managed to exceed regulatory targets (in capex and schedule) in recently completed projects”, they assess. For Swiss bank analysts, Neoenergia and Energisa shares continue trading at attractive levels. In addition, Energisa’s main investments remain focused on the distribution segment – ​​and likely renewable in the future – a segment that is expected to demand high investments (and high growth) in the coming years.

On the other hand, Taesa’s valuation seems expensive and leverage is high, which could harm dividend payments, Credit points out. In the transmission segment, analysts emphasize a preference for Alupar (ALUP11).

Itaú BBA, on the other hand, highlighted that aggressive bids leave little room for value creation.

BBA estimates that Taesa and Neoenergia’s tenders will have negative NPVs (losses of R$64 million and R$73 million, respectively) and low returns (5.8% and 4.1%, respectively).

The bank believes Energisa’s offer was neutral in NPV, implying a real IRR of 6.8%. The bank emphasizes that returns can be higher, depending on the operational start-up of projects, final capex, margins and cost of debt.

Specifically about Taesa, XP highlighted the winning in the auction as neutral for the assets. “Assuming a 12-month lead in construction, a capex savings of 20% and a leverage of 90%, we estimate a 6.1% IRR for this acquisition, which would result in a negative NPV of BRL 100 million, or 0.8% of Taesa’s market cap. However, we understand that the company can achieve better financing conditions, or a better capex performance, bringing IRR to more attractive levels”, they assess.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos, in turn, points out that the completion of new lines should have a limited impact, since the projects, despite being positioned in strategic locations, are comparatively small compared to the current network of the companies, with Taesa being responsible for 163 thousand kilometers of lines in national territory, adding another 726 kilometers to its portfolio.

