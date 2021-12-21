After Casares’ announcement, São Paulo makes the arrival of right-back Rafinha official: ‘Tricolor since always’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on After Casares’ announcement, São Paulo makes the arrival of right-back Rafinha official: ‘Tricolor since always’ 0 Views

Tricolor confirmed through social networks the arrival of the experienced player, the first reinforcement for 2022

The announcement had already been made by Julio Casares. But, it was the turn of the São Paulo make official Rafinha on the social networks. The settlement information was anticipated on Monday (20) by Andrew Plihal, channel presenter Disney.

“Rafinha has toured the world and can say: it’s #TricolorDesdeSempre São Paulo has signed the right-back, who signed a contract until the end of 2022, with the possibility of renewal for another season”, wrote Tricolor on twitter.

The defender arrives at the São Paulo club with one season contract, with an additional year foreseen if he manages to act in a set number of matches. In this case, the link is automatically extended to 2023.

Rafinha played 43 games for the Guild in 2021 and distributed eight assists, but left the Porto Alegre team with relegation in the Brazilian championship.

See below:

In Brazil, he also defended the Flamengo from 2019 to 2020 and was part of the historic champion team of liberators and Brasileirão in 2019.

In addition to Grêmio and São Paulo, Rafinha has an outstanding experience at Bayern Munchen, defending the German club from 2011 until 2019, when he returned to Brazil.

revealed by Coritiba, the side also played for Schalke 04, in Germany, Genoa, in Italy, and Olympiacs, in Greece.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Dentinho says that Corinthians has not returned and reveals club proposals in Brazil for 2022

This Monday night, Dentinho opened up about his future. Son of Terrão, the player revealed …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved