After Casares’ announcement, São Paulo makes the arrival of right-back Rafinha official: ‘Tricolor since always’

Tricolor confirmed through social networks the arrival of the experienced player, the first reinforcement for 2022

The announcement had already been made by Julio Casares. But, it was the turn of the São Paulo make official Rafinha on the social networks. The settlement information was anticipated on Monday (20) by Andrew Plihal, channel presenter Disney.

“Rafinha has toured the world and can say: it’s #TricolorDesdeSempre São Paulo has signed the right-back, who signed a contract until the end of 2022, with the possibility of renewal for another season”, wrote Tricolor on twitter.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The defender arrives at the São Paulo club with one season contract, with an additional year foreseen if he manages to act in a set number of matches. In this case, the link is automatically extended to 2023.

Rafinha played 43 games for the Guild in 2021 and distributed eight assists, but left the Porto Alegre team with relegation in the Brazilian championship.

See below:

🌎 Rafinha has traveled the world and can say: yeah #TricolorSinceAlways ✍️ São Paulo signed the right-back, who signed a contract until the end of 2022, with the possibility of renewal for another season.#VamosSaoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/UNIdHrJ0LH — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) December 20, 2021

In Brazil, he also defended the Flamengo from 2019 to 2020 and was part of the historic champion team of liberators and Brasileirão in 2019.

In addition to Grêmio and São Paulo, Rafinha has an outstanding experience at Bayern Munchen, defending the German club from 2011 until 2019, when he returned to Brazil.

revealed by Coritiba, the side also played for Schalke 04, in Germany, Genoa, in Italy, and Olympiacs, in Greece.