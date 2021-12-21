After failure with Corinthians, Dentinho cites the search for other clubs and plans to define the future soon

After the end of his contract with Shakhtar Donétsk, from Ukraine, forward Dentinho is still looking for a new club to defend in the 2022 season. This Monday, the player participated in a friendly organized by Willian, Corinthians 10, and David Luiz, Flamengo’s defender, and revealed that he tried to contact him to return to Corinthians, but had no return.



”There is a lot of proposal from Brazil. My first option was Corinthians, I opened the doors, but I didn’t have a return. I don’t know if it was the president’s or the committee’s choice, but I have to respect it. I’m grateful to Corinthians for everything, that’s not why I’m going to be upset. If it’s not the moment, it’s life, we’ll go on”, he told in an interview with Sportv.

Dentinho was revealed by Timão’s youth teams and left the team in July 2011, heading to Ukraine. After 10 years abroad, the athlete’s desire is to return to his homeland. According to him, proposals have already arrived.

”There were some proposals here in São Paulo, it is time to evaluate with my family to make the decision. I have a proposal in hand, now it’s time to make the best choice. (The decision) comes out in the next few weeks, 10, seven days” said the player.

For Corinthians, Dentinho played in 187 matches, scored 55 goals and collected titles such as the Campeonato Paulista in 2009, the Copa do Brasil in the same year and the Série B do Brasileirão in 2008.

