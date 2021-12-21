After leaving Grêmio, Borja negotiates with Junior Barranquilla and gives his opinion on the year 2021: “Wonderful” | Guild

Miguel Borja is leaving Grêmio and is already negotiating with Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia. Last Monday, the center forward gave an interview to the local press in the city of Barranquilla and classified his year 2021 as “very positive”.

Borja was at the Romelio Martínez Stadium for a festive end-of-the-year game titled “Costeños vs. Cachacos”. There, he spoke with several vehicles in Colombia, admitted a deal with Junior and gave his opinion on his season, in which he participated in Grêmio’s relegation to Serie B.

It was a very positive year for me. I went back to the Seleção, played in the Elimination, Copa América, and was in Brazil again with Grêmio, which despite not being saved from the category (Serie A), learned and grew a lot. I thank God for this wonderful 2021″ — Miguel Borja, in an interview in Colombia

The center forward also confirmed that he has ongoing conversations with Junior Barranquilla. He defended the club until June this year on loan from Palmeiras, before returning to São Paulo and being transferred to Grêmio.

– Let’s see what happens. An effort is being made on both sides and we hope that an agreement will be reached. I repeat, the desire is always there – said the player.

THE ge found that Borja has signs of offers from Colombian clubs. However, as it is loaned by Palmeiras to Grêmio, a new loan would be out of the question. Verdão would only accept one sale, a business model that creates obstacles for teams in Colombia.

Borja has a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2022, with a purchase option set at US$ 2.5 million (R$ 14.2 million at the current price), which should not be exercised by Tricolor. The management’s intention is to reduce the payroll to around R$ 8 million due to the downgrade.

By the end of the transfer window, if Palmeiras receives a proposal for 7 million euros (BRL 45 million), Borja would automatically leave Grêmio. But whatever his fate in 2022, the striker is aiming for the World Cup in Qatar.

– I want to remain at a good level to continue being in the (Colombian) national team, because this year comes the World Cup and I am sure that Colombia will be. So I must come to a team where you can play and where I can be the protagonist to do special things – commented the striker.