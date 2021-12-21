After saying goodbye to Palmeiras, Willian talks about Fluminense: “I’m sure I made the right choice” | Rio de Janeiro

– It was a great desire of the club for a long time, I heard it from Mario himself. Whenever I had any transfer opportunity, my manager always mentioned Fluminense’s interest. Now was the right time for us to be choosing this great club. Who has a great passion from his fan. References from professionals who are there are very positive. For the project, for the ambition that the club has for achievements. And it’s also in my DNA, in my blood, in my eyes. I’m sure I made the right choice, together with my family. I’m very happy, motivated and looking forward to this great challenge and for everything we’re going to live in this new time there.

Willian is Fluminense’s old desire. Earlier this season, Tricolor made a strong onslaught on the attacker, whose contract with Palmeiras ended at the end of this year. But at the time, the player decided to stay at the São Paulo club, with whom he renewed until 2022. Little used throughout the year by coach Abel Ferreira, Bigode saw the Rio team’s second onslaught with good eyes and decided to change his scene.

At Fluminense, Willian will meet an old acquaintance of Palmeiras, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who also signed for two seasons with the tricolor. They were together at the São Paulo club since 2017 and there they won the Libertadores bi (2020 and 2021), the 2018 Brazilian, the 2020 Brazil Cup and the 2020 Paulista.

– Five years with Felipe and let’s go together again! He is a great professional. A guy who added and was super important in this process here at Palmeiras and Fluminense will be in the same way. And with winning DNA. We arrived to add new teammates and to continue conquering, which is the desire not only of us, but of the whole fan.

