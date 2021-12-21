After zero ICMS, the project wants to price gasoline at R$ 5 per liter

Fuel prices gave Brazilians no rest in 2021, having been one of the main items that raised inflation in the last year. In 12 months, the Gasoline soared more than 50%, while ethanol rose by nearly 70% and diesel also rose by nearly 50%.

To reduce this unrestrained rise, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) froze the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels. The measure was taken as an emergency, while the government is looking for a definitive way to reduce prices.

Fuels affect not only the pocket of the consumer who owns a vehicle, but that of all Brazilians. Its increase increases the cost of freight, making all products transported by land more expensive.

The ICMS freeze started on November 1st and runs until January 31, 2022. So far, little difference has been noticed in prices, especially as the value of products is impacted by a number of other things, such as the price of a barrel of oil and the dollar against the real.

Price gasoline at BRL 5

As the situation escalates, senators are looking for a way to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices on consumers. The way found was to protect prices from the volatility of the global market.

Bill 1,472, authored by senator Rogério Carvalho, provides for the regulation of gasoline, diesel and LPG (cooking gas), in addition to the creation of a tax on oil exports. Check out the main points of the proposal:

New guidelines for the sale of fuels;

Measures to protect the consumer from internal and external price variations;

The formation of fuel prices must consider average quotations of international values;

Band regime;

Progressive crude oil export tax rates; and

Stabilization fund fed by this tax.

The text has the potential to reduce the average price of gasoline to BRL 5, and that of cooking gas to BRL 65. The bill has already been approved by the Economic Affairs Committee of the Senate, and now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. If it receives the approval of the deputies, it depends only on presidential sanction.