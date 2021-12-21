Aired in Santos, Pato has a hammer in the US and the businessman doesn’t shut up: “So much for that”

After Nicola informed that a São Paulo club would have made a proposal for Pato, who receives a salary of R$ 130 thousand/month at the MLS, several speculations arose involving Peixe

Even on a tight budget, wheel made great signings in saints in 2021. At the beginning of the season, Peixe made official Danilo Boza, Moraes, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho and Mark William. Now, in the last window, it brought august, Baptist, Tardelli, Jandrei and Emiliano Velázquez. Not to mention the midfielder Lacquer Matters, which has been gaining space

Qualifying the cast was one of the priorities of the board, which suffered a real dismantling and lost many of the holders of the last liberators, where the saints it was vice. soteldo, pituca, Alison, Verssimo, Luan Peres and Kaio Jorge were negotiated. As you can imagine, some names have been speculated in recent weeks as possible reinforcements in 2022.

duck, who currently works in the Orlando City, is one of them. Jorge Nicola, in November, got in touch with the manager of alexander and brought new updates. According to him, the player, who earns something around BRL 130 thousand/month, received two offers from Brazilian clubs: one is from Rio Grande do Sul, while the other is from São Paulo. The first, unsurprisingly, must be the International.

Even though he’s one of the biggest stars in the league, alexander is far from having an astronomical salary in MLS. Today, their salaries are within the reality of any club in the Series A. Therefore, many Santos believe that Peixe could be the one from São Paulo interested in duck. Like Corinthians discarded, there are three other teams left: palm trees, SPFC and Bragantino.

This Monday morning (20), however, his agent reappeared after almost a month and denied having received any proposal from Brazilian teams. In an interview with Colorado Magazine, the representative of duck, Junior Pedroso manifested: “Today we are discussing a possible renewal with Orlando and, for that reason, we do not speak with Brazilian clubs”.