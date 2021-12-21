Airplane loses control and crashes on runway in low flight; watch

A cargo plane lost control as it flew over Mitú airport in Vaupés, Colombia. In a low flight, the aircraft hit the ground with the tip of the right wing, which was partially destroyed. No one was injured in the accident, which was captured on video by security cameras, on Saturday (18).

Built in 1980, in the Soviet era, the cargo plane is an Antonov AN-26, registered under the registration number HK-4730, operated by the Colombian airline AerCaribe. According to the LAAHS (Historical Society of Latin American Aviation), the aircraft, a twin-engine turboprop, was involved in the accident while making a high-speed, low-altitude flight over the airport runway.

Ayer Saturday, December 18, the Antonov AN-26 of AerCaribe detaching from Mitú (Vaupés) took an extra turn breaking the edge of one of its wings. pic.twitter.com/7WENQVzaRj — Raul Donado Osio (@rauldonadoosio) December 19, 2021

There is still no official information from authorities or the airline about Saturday’s case. Despite this, it is rumored that the pilots were surprised by a sudden change in the angle of the wings, which caused them to lose control of the aircraft for a few moments.

A 2019 video shows another plane from the same company, with a painting before the current one, taking off at the same airport, which suggests that the use of AerCaribe aircraft for low-altitude exhibitions in Mitú does not seem to be an isolated situation .

In a more recent video, released by AerCaribe in August 2020 to publicize its operations, the HK-4729 aircraft is seen already with the most recent painting. The company describes the aircraft as “built to take off and land on any type of runway, which allows us to transport all types of cargo to the most remote points in the region”.

“Currently, our Antonov AN26 and AN32 operate in southern Colombian territory in destinations such as San José del Guaviare, Araracuara, La Chorrera, Mitú and Miraflores. Likewise, in Peru we operate these planes from Lima to destinations such as Cuzco, Malvinas, Pucallpa, among others”, explains the company in the description of the video.

In October 2020, an Antonov AN-32, also built during the Soviet regime, left the runway of an airport in Peru during a forced landing and ended up on fire. According to the Aviacionline portal, the AerCaribe turboprop left Lima for Iquitos, where it had to make a forced landing.

Four people were injured, and were transferred to a local clinic. The causes of the accident were not revealed at the time.