Alexandre Pato is embarrassed after Rebeca Abravanel reveals her husband’s quirks – Zoeira

the presenter Rebeca Abravanel revealed details of intimacy with her husband, the football player Alexandre Pato, at the Silvio Santos Program this Sunday (19). The daughter of the owner of SBT left her partner ashamed when she told him that he doesn’t like to wash his hair and that he has a mania for fart.

read more

The couple participated in the picture “Four seconds”, in which Rebeca had to speak three quirks that the partner has. She burst out laughing and then mentioned that he liked to fart.

“We’ll let go and let the others talk at the dinner table,” he revealed.

“That’s it, love!” snapped Pato, visibly surprised by his wife’s response. “Is his fart good enough or is it really stinky?” asked the player’s presenter and sister-in-law, Patrícia Abravanel. Rebeca also revealed that at these times her husband accuses her of “liking to smell” her flatulence.

“I stay very far away. He says I like to sniff his fart. I get very angry because he likes to say ‘I’m going to fart.’ [do lugar] and he says ‘you like to smell my fart'”, he reported.

Alexandre Pato was embarrassed

Pato laughed at the revelations, but confessed to having got embarrassed from the wife’s lines.

Do not wash your hair it was also often another habit attributed to the player by the presenter. He tried to deny it, claiming to use shampoo every day, but his partner insisted.

“That’s a lie. Wow, dumbass. He washes his hair once a month. I need to ask: ‘love, wash your hair.’

Curious, Patricia asked: “Why can’t you wash your hair?”. “I don’t know. I think it’s because it’s hairy,” he replied to his sister.

After the sister-in-law pressed the question, Pato replied that a person told him that wetting the wires every day would be harmful.

“I don’t know who said that washing my hair so much wouldn’t look good. I don’t think I wash it because I believe in it,” said the forward.

“This hair you are seeing there is about two months”, joked Rebeca.