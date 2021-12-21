Alicia Klein: ‘Palmeiras made the right decision in the Huerta case’ – 12/20/2021

After winning the Libertadores, Palmeiras has strengthened to keep the squad at a high level in the 2022 season. However, despite announcing Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba, Verdão saw the arrival of defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica melar after the Defender failed medical examinations.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Sport weekly, journalists Isabela Valiero and Alicia Klein commented on the club’s stance in giving up on the player’s arrival.

“I think that Palmeiras does very well, like any big club, in analyzing the player. It is a very high investment to bring and maintain, and Palmeiras has been very careful with the physical part. Verdão was one of the teams that played the most. There were almost 100 matches in a space of just over a year and it flew in at the end. The board, coaching staff and the medical department are concerned about not catching a player who will stay at the revolving door of the DM, where a fortune is paid and he’s always injured,” began saying Alicia.

“I’m not a medical specialist, I can’t give my opinion on the resonance of Huerta’s knee, but we have many reasons to value the opinion of the medical department at Palmeiras. It really is one of the clubs that had its healthiest players despite having an insane demand . Universidad was angry, but I understand that for Palmeiras, due to the interest they had in the player and because it was a request from Abel, giving up the negotiation was a correct decision if he was not doing well,” said the commentator.

While Huerta had his deal broken to defend Palmeiras, Atuesta managed to pass the medical exams and signed with the club for the next few years. Alicia highlighted the potential of the Colombian midfielder.

“It seems to be an excellent signing. We always need to see how a player who has never played in Brazilian football will transfer this football here, but he is a player with a very fine touch of the ball, very good in long throws, which was something the team lost with Felipe Melo’s departure. He is very strong in the set-piece and can add Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa in this matter.”

“He’s a point guard, maybe he can play a little more in marking, but he’s more offensive than defensive. He’ll put on a good face and strengthen Palmeiras’ midfield even more. He’ll bring even more skill and he’s more of a player than Palmeiras needed to compose. Veiga had a wonderful year, Scarpa also came back very strong, so having another skilled player will help a lot,” concluded the commentator.

