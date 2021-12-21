all about the circulation of influenza A H3N2 in Pernambuco

From time to time, the influenza virus (or flu, as it is commonly called) undergoes transformations, frightens and is responsible for the illness and death of thousands of people. The H3N2 variant, which has undergone a new mutation in Australia and has caused flu outbreaks in other states such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia, worries health authorities in Pernambuco. This Monday (20), the State Department of Health (SES) informed, at a press conference, that there is community circulation (type of transmission in which it is no longer possible to track the patient who originated the chains of infection) of influenza A H3N2 and that the disease has already caused the first death of the year in Pernambuco. The announcement came two days after the disclosure of the first three local cases of H3N2, and the State Health Secretary, André Longo, points out that this subtype of influenza A (H3N2) must have started to circulate with intensity in the last ten days.

Now Pernambuco says it has confirmed 43 cases of H3N2 – and 40 of them had results released yesterday, a day after the JC have warned that the confirmation of the first case was only disclosed eight days after the patient’s positive diagnosis. People who had confirmed H3N2 detection are from 14 municipalities, spread across all regions of the state, in addition to one in Niterói (RJ). Just yesterday the SES released a technical note with guidance for health services on conducts for notification and treatment of cases, as well as information on prevention measures.

“Despite being worrying, the circulation of influenza A H3N2 should have a lower impact in severe cases and hospitalizations when compared to the occurrences of covid-19”, said André Longo. The secretary stressed that extra care is needed, especially for children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases (such as diabetes and hypertension, among others), as they are groups at greater risk of worsening when they are infected with influenza. During the press conference, Longo informed that it was communicated, last weekend, by private health units and by Emergency Care Units (UPAs), of the increase in patients with flu-like symptoms. On Friday (17), the JC brought an article with reports from doctors about an increase in the care of people with flu symptoms and who tested negative for covid-19.

“We need to be aware that we are facing yet another respiratory virus. The symptoms of influenza H3N2 and covid-19 are very similar, especially the omicron variant. We need to be aware of the diagnostic confusion and, therefore, we need to be aware of the importance laboratory tests, especially the rapid antigen test for covid-19”, underlined physician Demetrius Montenegro, head of the infectious-contagious diseases sector at Hospital Universitário Oswaldo Cruz (Huoc).

According to the SES, all patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag) should be tested for covid-19 and, if negative, the samples will be tested in Lacen-PE for possible influenza infection. “It is also essential that we redouble our care, especially with the use of masks, a measure that has been proven to be effective in controlling various diseases, including covid-19 and influenza,” said the secretary.

Of the 42 confirmed cases of influenza A H3N2, nine are serious cases: 6 admitted to the ward, 2 to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 1 to death. The death was of a 46-year-old man, residing in Recife. He developed shortness of breath on December 9th and was treated at the UPA the following day, when he needed to be intubated and transferred to the ICU of Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (HAM). He died last Sunday (19). The man had chronic kidney disease, had a negative covid-19 test, and then had an influenza test. “Twelve records were also located in the e-SUS system, used to record mild cases, based on information that had already been downloaded from SES-PE. The others, probably also from the e-SUS, were not located, since the system of the Ministry of Health (MS) is down”, informs SES.

Patients confirmed for influenza A (H3N2) are from the municipalities of Recife (17), Caruaru (4), Igarassu (4), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (4), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (2), Olinda (2), Camaragibe (1), Carpina (1), Ipojuca (1), Itambé (1), Moreno (1), Ribeirão (1), Santa Terezinha (1) and Vitória de Santo Antão (1), in addition to Niterói (1), in Rio de Janeiro, and another 1 in Recife by clinical and epidemiological criteria. The age groups are: 5 (12%) under 18 years old; 17 (40%) aged 18 and 39; 15 (36%) aged 40 to 59 years and 5 (12%) aged 60 years or more, in addition to the case confirmed by clinical and epidemiological criteria (48 years).