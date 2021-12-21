Alpargatas buys a slice at Rothy’s for up to $475m – Money Times

THE company of shoes espadrilles (ALPA3) announced this Monday an agreement to purchase 49.9% of the American company Rothy’s, which transforms recycled material into fashion products, for up to 475 million dollars.

The acquisition will take place in stages. First, there will be the primary purchase of shares to be issued by Rothy’s in the amount of 200 million dollars.

An installment of $50 million will be paid on Monday, while the remainder will be paid by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

This agreement was signed between Alpargatas, the founders of Rothy’s, Lightspeed and other shareholders.

Then, in the first half of 2022, there will be a secondary share purchase offer for Rothy’s other shareholders, with the exception of the founders and Lightspeed.

With the offer, Alpargatas expects to reach a 49.9% stake in the business. If not, the founders and Lightspeed have pledged to sell shares allowing the company to reach that percentage.

This second part of the transaction will cost an additional 275 million dollars.

“At the end of the transaction, Alpargatas will have the rights of a relevant minority shareholder, including, but not limited to, the individual appointment of four members of Rothy’s board of directors out of a total of nine members”, says an excerpt from the material fact .

Rothy’s was valued at $800 million in the deal.

Alpargatas said that the agreement also involves a right to acquire shares to obtain control of Rothy’s between the first and fourth anniversary as of this Monday.

The Brazilian company intends to pay for the resources, except for the 50 million to be paid this Monday, through private placement or public distribution of actions, with the structure yet to be defined.

The current control block must accompany the offer.

The transaction is subject to approval by US antitrust authorities.

See the document below: