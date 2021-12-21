Alpargatas closes agreement to buy 49.9% of American Rothy’s for up to US$ 475 million – Economy

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Alpargatas closes agreement to buy 49.9% of American Rothy’s for up to US$ 475 million – Economy 0 Views

THE espadrilles announced this Monday, 20, that it has closed an agreement for the acquisition of 49.9% of the shares of Rothy’s Inc, a company that operates in the manufacture and sale of shoes and accessories based in California (USA). The agreement involves founders Stephen P. Hawthornthwaite and William Roth Martin, the Lightspeed Venture Partners XI fund and other shareholders. The value of the operation is up to US$ 475 million (about R$ 2.7 billion).

The acquisition of a stake in Rothy’s represents an important step in accelerating Alpargatas’ global expansion. Rothy’s will continue to operate independently and, as provided for in the agreement, Alpargatas will play a strategic role in accelerating the growth of its customer base and increasing awareness of the Rothy’s brand.

The transaction will take place through a primary purchase of shares to be issued by Rothy’s, in the amount of US$ 200 million. The amount will be paid as follows: US$ 50 million in cash, with the company’s own resources, US$ 150 million until March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the transaction by the US authorities.

Then, in the first half of 2022, there will be a secondary share purchase offer for the remaining shareholders of Rothy’s. This second part of the transaction will cost another $275 million. For the operation, Rothy’s was valued at US$ 800 million.

At the end of the transaction, Alpargatas will have the rights of a relevant minority shareholder, including, but not limited to, the individual appointment of four members of Rothy’s board of directors out of a total of nine members. / WITH REUTERS

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Company reveals microchips that can be implanted to store vaccination data

The Swedish company Epicenter, known for operating in the field of microchips, presented last Friday …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved