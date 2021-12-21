Americans leave trunk open to prevent theft

Constant break-ins and car window burglaries have prompted many Americans to adopt a new strategy. Some drivers in San Francisco, California (USA), are leaving the trunks of their cars wide open, according to the North American channel ABC News.







In San Francisco, drivers choose to leave trunks open Photo: ABC News / Reproduction

The strategy of leaving the trunk open is for the assailant to see that there is nothing of value in the car. Another technique used is to leave the doors unlocked.

According to data from the San Francisco Police Department, there was a 32 percent increase in car break-ins in the last year in the city. In addition, car theft jumped to 25% compared to the same period last year.

“I’m shocked. There’s so much that can go wrong with this,” says former deputy chief of police at home, Garret Tom, who issues a warning. Burglars can steal your batteries, tires, they can get into your car and find out where you live.”

A witness who saw cars with exposed rears wrote on social media: “Imagine you need to take everything of value out of your car and leave it open in public, just so your windows don’t break,” he complained

The City of Oakland, a city near San Francisco, warns drivers not to leave valuables in their cars and to keep all doors locked.