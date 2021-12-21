Americas Quarterly: ‘What We Know About Gabriel Boric’ – International

The Americas Society and the Council of the Americas, the sister organizations that publish the Americas Quarterly, are headquartered in a grand 1910s mansion located on Park Avenue in New York. The space is clad in Italian marble and lined with winding staircases, features an original Botero, Christ with the crown of thorns, and gilt-framed mirrors on the walls. All of this contributes to a formal environment, whose dress code is often dark suits and ties.

So I can say with some certainty that when we receive Gabriel Boric for a simple breakfast in 2018, he was the first and first-ever guest of honor to appear in jeans and a black grunge band T-shirt. Nirvana.

I was surprised? Not even a little. I had first met Boric a few months earlier in the Chilean Congress cafeteria, interviewing him for an article about the group of twenty-odd former student protest leaders who had made the unusual decision to run for elected office . On his first day in Congress, Boric was dressed in an overcoat, dress shirt, and no tie — prompting roars of protest from more senior lawmakers. “I don’t care one bit,” he told reporters at the time. “I want people to judge me for my work and convictions, not my fashion sense.” But when I was personally with Boric, he didn’t strike me as a fire-breathing provocative type—he was sensitive, humble and, above all, a formidable listener, in expressing respect for how surprisingly “exhausting” the legislative work has proved. we understand — and we have maintained a warm relationship, mainly through WhatsApp, in subsequent years.

Boric will now face one of the most challenging presidencies in recent Latin American history, after winning Sunday’s election by an 11-point margin, wider than expected. At 35, he represents a younger generation of Chileans desperately eager to live in a country more like Sweden or France, but not entirely sure how to get there. It is not clear to anyone — and I suspect not even Boric himself — whether or not he will manage to manage the stratospheric expectations engendered by the protest movement of recent years while overseeing the passage of the new Constitution and guaranteeing more social welfare without completely alienate the establishment or quench the economic dynamism that made Chile such an imperfect success story over the past three decades. But I have some stories and observations that can help you understand the picture.

The first has to do with Boric’s fashion choices and the deeper truths they can reveal about his evolution in recent months. When Boric arrived at AS/COA headquarters wearing that black T-shirt in 2018, he looked a little surprised by the decor — and asked who would be in attendance for breakfast. A mix of business leaders, academics and civil society representatives, I responded. “Ah, the right (ideological) people,” he said, squinting slightly. I recognized that yes, some of them were on the right, but they were here to listen. And really, for the next 90 minutes, we had a relaxed and lively debate. “It was good,” Boric declared as he left the venue. “Business people here are not like business people in Chile.”

The ‘us versus them’ kind of worldview is quite common in Chile — and has represented, in some ways, the essence of Boric’s appeal. The protests that shook the country from 2019 rose to a resounding demand that the notoriously insular and historically undemocratic Chilean elite share their privileges and pay significantly more taxes. With statements like, “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its tomb” and yes, his tattoos and his non-conformist wardrobe, Boric has fully aligned himself with these calls for profound change. But as the campaign progressed, especially during the run-off contest, Boric also seemed to realize that he couldn’t win without at least some support from the establishment. And he sought support from senior politicians like Michelle Bachelet and the Christian Democrats, to whom he notably apologized for his party’s “generational arrogance.” Boric also changed clothes — still avoiding ties, but adopting dark suits and dress shirts, a clear nod to more conservative voters.

But so what? Does it really mean something? Yes, I think so. Boric’s campaign has revised its economic platform multiple times in recent months, bringing in advisers like Lucia Dammert and Eduardo Engel, who are among the most respected center-left economists. My impression is that, like many progressive millennials in Europe and the United States, Boric is more personally interested in issues such as climate change, gender equality and indigenous peoples’ rights than in the classic wealth redistribution issues that have captivated the passions of the left. from the 20th century. Boric also seemed unusually aware—and sincere—about what he doesn’t know; he told us in 2018 that he intended someday to study economics at some university abroad. This suggests that he will employ intelligent advisers and listen to them. But whether or not he will manage to overcome his reflection of mistrust of the business class—and the industry’s distrust of him—is an open question. After seeing billions of dollars coming out of Chile in recent months, which has dropped the peso’s value by nearly 20%, and the stock market plummeting another 10% on the Monday following its victory, I’m not sure the country he will be able to do well unless Boric and the businessmen reach some kind of understanding—and soon.

In other areas, I’m more optimistic. The comparisons some on the right have made between Boric and leftist autocrats like Nicolás Maduro are absurd — in fact, Boric called the recent fraudulent elections in Nicaragua a “farce”, expressed support for Cuban dissidents, and publicly “invited” his coalition partners to far left to consider more conciliatory positions. On the other end of the spectrum, I’ve heard some draw similarities between Boric and the other millennial, bearded Latin American president who wears a cap, Nayib Bukele. But I didn’t even remotely notice anything messianic about Boric, who emphasizes words like “dialogue” and “consensus” — that seem out of the Salvadoran leader’s vocabulary. Chile’s tradition as one of Latin America’s strongest democracies, reaffirmed again this Sunday , is in good hands.

Will Boric be successful?

To be honest, I’m not sure anyone would be able to do that. Chile’s next president will have to meet society’s demands for a more Scandinavian-style state, without driving away from the country the big capital and investments needed to pay for it. Boric will have to preserve some aspects of the economic model that not only allowed Chile to grow, but gave the country the best social and poverty indicators in the region over the past 30 years, while creating a new pension system and guaranteeing more accessible education and health care for the population. Boric will have to placate his more radical coalition partners (including real communists) and the current violent protest movement, while working with a Constituent Assembly that sits further to the left than the general Chilean population. My impression is that Boric’s unexpectedly large margin in Sunday’s victory could prove a negative factor, reducing the pressure on him and others to seek consensus. But I, like millions of others, heard his hopeful victory speech on Sunday night and listened to his promises to embrace social inclusion, fiscal responsibility and “go forward with small steps, but firm steps, learning from our history.”

“Know that, in me, you will find a president who is open to listening and embodying different views and who will also be receptive to constructive criticism that helps us improve,” he declared in front of a crowd of admirers. “I receive this mandate with humility.”

He looked like the Gabriel Boric I knew and admired. I wish him all the best.

*He is editor-in-chief of the Americas Quarterly and vice president for policy for the Americas Society/Council of the Americas. Bestselling author, analyst and speaker, Brian has been living and breathing Latin American politics for 20 years.