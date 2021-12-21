Ana Hickmann suffers a domestic accident and shares with her followers

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 12/20/2021 10:29 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday afternoon (12/19), Ana Hickmann told her followers, through social networks, that she ended up suffering a domestic accident. On vacation, the presenter made a workaround to pick mangoes in her backyard, but the device broke and ended up injuring her hand.

“The result was a nice cut on the hand and a tetanus shot,” explained the blonde. Ana, who runs Hoje em Dia, on Record, joked that she woke up full of energy to enjoy the first days of rest.

“After walking with all the dogs [cachorros, em inglês], we went to pick mangoes and, of course, I managed to make art. Ana Hickmann being Ana Hickmann”, she wrote on her Instagram.

“After harvesting many mangoes, the tool we made to reach the highest fruits broke up there and fell on top of me,” added Ana, who also shared photos of the improvised apparatus.

“And the result was a nice cut on my hand and tetanus shot. These are my adventures at home. And the vacation has just begun.”

Ana Hickmann