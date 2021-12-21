Analysis: Chile indicates new left cycle in Latin America, but it could be shorter | World

Three of the four countries that made up the Pacific Alliance, which should have been the bloc of the most liberal countries in Latin America, will now be under leftist governments: Chile, Peru and Mexico. The other member, Colombia, will have elections in May next year, and a center-left candidate is the favourite. In addition, polls indicate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s favoritism in the 2022 Brazilian elections.

With this, it is possible that 2023 will start with the six largest economies in Latin America under the control of the left: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. This predominance has never happened until now. And, at least in the cases of Peru and Chile, with presidents from the far left.

Among the causes of this leftward shift in the large Latin American economies is the failure of previous governments. Maurício Macri (Argentina), Enrique Peña Nieto (Mexico) and Sebastián Piñera (Chile), all liberals, ended their administrations with record levels of disapproval. The same can happen with Iván Duque (Colombia) and Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil).

Gabriel Boric, President-elect of Chile — Photo: Andres Poblete/AP

The Peruvian Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, also a liberal, did not even finish his government, being removed in a corruption scandal, which plunged Peru into a period of instability. There were four presidents in the 2016-2021 term, until the leftist Pedro Castillo took office this year. Political instability also helped the left return to power in Bolivia a year ago.

The pandemic and the economic crisis it caused may also be favoring left-wing candidates, with a discourse more focused on social assistance.

Something similar seems to be happening in Europe, where the left has been winning important elections, like the most recent one in Germany, where it returned to power after 16 years. Also the five Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland) are all under social democratic governments, which has not happened for decades (and four prime ministers are women, while the Latin American left is all male).

But the pandemic doesn’t explain everything. Macri and Peña Nieto were evicted before covid-19. Piñera did a good job fighting the pandemic in Chile, which was the first country in the region to apply vaccines and has a very high vaccination rate.

Perhaps the fate of the Pacific Alliance, and Chile in particular, provides a better explanation. Trade opening and business facilitation proved to be very efficient in fostering economic growth. But they do not resolve the issue of income distribution. Chile, along with Brazil, has the worst income distribution in the region.

It is often argued that it is better to have bad income distribution in Chile (with high growth, more than 11% this year) than good income distribution in Argentina or, even worse, in Venezuela. It is true.

But that doesn’t stop voters from wanting a well-run economy with less bad income distribution. These two demands are not incompatible. This may be what they have been looking for, often not getting it right.

Precisely the management of the economy could be the Achilles’ heel of this new cycle of leftist governments in Latin America.

The previous cycle ended up coinciding and benefiting from the strong rise of the Chinese economy. In the first 15 years of this century, China demanded record quantities of Latin American raw materials. This generated an export boom, which accelerated economies, raised public revenue, and enabled leftist governments to adopt social programs that were very popular. This virtuous circle allowed the previous leftist cycle to last those 15 years.

Now there doesn’t seem to be a new China-driven commodity supercycle. All Latin American countries had their economies weakened by the pandemic. Fiscal deficits are generally high and cannot stay that way for long.