Anderlecht coach Kompany suffers racism from Brugge fans, rival promises to ban culprits | international football

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany revealed that he was the target of racist insults during the match against Club Brugge, last Sunday, valid for the 20th round of the Belgian Championship. The former defender and captain of Manchester City condemned the prejudiced episode, which would also have involved his players and coaching staff.

— I leave this game upset. Throughout the match, the coaching staff and I were insulted. Racist insults that were also directed at players. The day ended badly. I will meet with the committee and with the people who are important to me. We mustn’t experience what we’ve been through here,” Kompany said.

Vincent Kompany during the 2-2 draw against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel stadium — Photo: GettyImages

In a statement released on Monday, Brugge promised to banish fans found guilty of the racist act. Through social networks, the current champion claimed not to condone what happened.

— Following the events, we announced that, together with the authorities, we will take the necessary steps to identify the perpetrators and impose the ban on stadiums. These few are not representative of our club’s values ​​and standards and have no place in Jan Breydel [palco das ofensas] assured the Brugge.

The former captain of the Belgian national team returned in August last year to Anderlecht, where he started his career as a player, and the link goes until 2024. At the moment, they occupy the fifth position in the table, while Brugge is the vice-leader .