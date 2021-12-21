Another confirmed departure at Palmeiras! Check the status of the alviverde ball market

Who arrives? Who leaves? Palmeiras has its eye on the soccer market and some moves are already taking place. The search for the World Club title in February has already started behind the scenes in Alviverdes.

In this Monday, Willian was confirmed by the president of Fluminense. The striker will undergo medical examinations in Rio de Janeiro and must be announced in Laranjeiras. He will be the partner of Felipe Melo, another ex-palmeirense.

See the main movements:

confirmed arrivals

Marcelo Lomba – Goalkeeper left Internacional and signed with Verdão;

Edward Atuesta – Colombian signed by the end of 2026;

Possibilities

Rafael Navarro – Botafogo-RJ striker has advanced negotiations with Palmeiras;

Yuri Alberto – Even difficult, the club keeps trying to close a deal with an athlete from Rio Grande do Sul;

Giovanni Gonzalez – An old dream of Palmeiras, a player also receives a survey and is closely monitored by Verdão.

Valentin Castellanos – New York City plays hard, but Alviverde hasn’t given up yet. Negotiations are in progress.

who has already left

Felipe Melo – It did not have a renewed relationship and closed it with Fluminense;

jailson – No space, no contract was renewed and closed with Cruzeiro;

Willian – Striker will defend Fluminense;

who should leave

Matheus Fernandes – Palmeiras studies involving him in some negotiation and using him as a bargaining chip;

Luiz Adriano – No atmosphere with the fans, the player has already confirmed in a video that he will not dispute the title in Abu Dahbi;

Danilo Barbosa – Verdão negotiates a new loan with Nice. Purchase is discarded;

loan return

Lucas Lima – Half lap after period at Fortaleza and must be passed on. Clubs negotiate new loan.

+ Palmeiras: Two-time champion of the Libertadores, Zé Rafael designs the Club World Cup and celebrates more preparation time