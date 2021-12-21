Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: December 20-26, 2021

In the horoscope for Aquarius, from week of December 20th to 26th, Jupiter it will increase your optimism in such a way that nothing will dampen your mood. Meanwhile, the Sun it’s the solstice will make you review your last twelve months to take more care of your inner world.

Read too: Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: December 20-26, 2021



–Continues after advertising–

MONEY AND WORK

This week Jupiter bids farewell to his sign, increasing his influence. With this movement in the horoscope, you will have days where you will carry out many projects and will increase your self-confidence; especially for having overcome so many inconveniences.

Take pride in your persistence and reorganize your plans by integrating the lived experience. On the other hand, you will acquire a broader approach to the goals you can achieve, and will be very optimistic about any circumstance without allowing yourself to refuse. To keep that good energy going into the coming year, I recommend that you discover the talisman that will guide your sign of success this 2022.

LOVE, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL LIFE



–Continues after advertising–

On Tuesday, the Sun will shift to Capricorn and, along with the solstice energy, will activate the area of ​​your horoscope where you prefer not to have as much social life. This will make you dedicate yourself to taking care of your inner world and thus enjoy more peace and solitude within you.

You will also close a personal year, as from the end of January your birthday month starts. Take the time to review situations, relationships, and emotional discomfort that have distressed you and that you should leave behind.

Check your horoscope today here

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

With Jupiter’s good influence this week, you will be able to observe and feel your energy and vitality visibly increase. That’s why you will feel optimistic and happy, something that will benefit you mentally and physically.

To integrate all of this into your body, I suggest that you integrate some yoga postures in the morning so that the energy flows well through your spine.

ADVICE TO IMPROVE YOUR VIBRATION

To improve your vibration, keep your mental relaxation and your chakras aligned, I recommend putting together your own flavor and leaving it in a corner of your room all week. Put rock salt in a small dish and add 5 drops of sage essential oil, 3 drops of citronella and 4 drops of lavender.



–Continues after advertising–

This combination of scents is used to relax and keep your energy centers in their natural harmony. If you want to further strengthen the balance of your body and mind, place several dishes in different places in your home.

THE BEST DAY



–Continues after Advertising!–

On Wednesday, thanks to the fact that you receive positive energy from the most important planets that are Jupiter and Saturn and will dedicate yourself to opening new economic paths for you. Take advantage of it to conclude deals with better profits.

THE KEY



–Continues after advertising–

The key for this week for you will be letting go of your past that creates anxieties and resentments because it wears out your energies on a daily basis.

Check it out here:

Horoscope – What will your week of December 19th to 25th, 2021 be like?

See too:

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after Advertising!–

Related