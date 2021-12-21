Aras announces ‘measures to protect’ Anvisa directors threatened

posted on 12/20/2021 2:00 pm / updated on 12/20/2021 2:01 pm



(credit: Credit: Jefferson Rudy/CB/DA Press)

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, ordered “the adoption of measures” to “ensure the protection” of the directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The announcement came after the organization’s president, Antonio Barra Torres, denounced new intimidations due to the approval of the vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years.

So far, Aras has not yet detailed what ‘procedures’ have been adopted to protect Anvisa’s leaders. The escalation of threats to the institution’s directors was reported last Sunday (12/19), after President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he would disclose the names of those responsible for approving childhood vaccinations against the new coronavirus.

“You are requested to adopt the necessary measures for criminal investigation of the aforementioned acts practiced and known yesterday, Saturday, 12/18/2021, against the directors and employees of ANVISA and, in addition, it is reiterated with urgent request for police protection to the aforementioned public agents and their families in order to safeguard their physical and psychological integrity in view of the seriousness of the situation they are facing,” says the letter sent to Aras.

The document records that previous communications that reached the PGR about similar facts ‘were diligently handled by members of the Federal Public Ministry in the Federal District and Paraná, who rely, on the subject, on the zealous work of the Federal Police’, pointed out the Federal Public Ministry by way of note.

After Bolsonaro’s speech about the disclosure of the names, Anvisa reacted and said it “vehemently repudiates” threats made against employees of the agency’s technical staff. “Even in the face of an eventual and future reception of the claims, the agency expresses great concern regarding the safety of its staff, in view of the large number of ANVISA servers spread throughout Brazil”, he said.

Queiroga aligned with the president



This Monday (20), following the line of the Chief Executive, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, agreed with the disclosures, during a conversation with journalists. “The public service is characterized by the publicity of its actions. So, all technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings must be publicized, except for those acts that are more restricted. But there is no problem in having publicity for the actions of the administration. I believe it is even a requirement of the Constitution”, he said.