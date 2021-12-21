Aries weekly horoscope: December 21-26, 2021

In the horoscope of Aries, from week from December 21st to 26th, The solstice and the sign change Sun they directly influence your desires for power and increase your desire to perceive change of position or ascension. About that, Jupiter gives you time to enjoy your friends.

You will be forced to resolve family issues that will require your forceful decision. Your creative ability will be enhanced. Good luck with chance and travel, if you use your intuition today, no one will stop you.



Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04

Guardian Angel: Gabriel

Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 61-1-96-18-51-56-30

MONEY AND WORK

Tuesday is the solstice and the passing of the Sun to Capricorn. These events generate a very strong input of energy into your horoscope, which directly influences your desires for power and increases your desire to notice the change in position or promotion. Therefore, all your intentions will be aimed at highlighting yourself and thus increasing your reputation and prestige.

With that influence, you’ll also try to get along better with your bosses and improve their view of you. Furthermore, by receiving this positive vibration flow, you will be more dynamic and will certainly reach higher goals for the coming year. Here I suggest you use the talisman that will guide your sign to success this 2022.



LOVE, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL LIFE

This week, Jupiter, a benefactor planet, will increase its influence so that you feel more relaxed and can enjoy your friendships.

You will find that tensions with either of them will decrease markedly and give you time to improve your social and love life. As the days go by, you will feel happier and organize different types of meetings so that you can celebrate another year sharing the good bonds of friendship.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

This week you start with the moon in Cancer, which will make you take better care of your beauty and your body. You’ll get excited about new treatments for your skin and start taking more care of your diet.

ADVICE TO IMPROVE YOUR VIBRATION

To harness the power of the solstice in your horoscope and specify the position you’re interested in, do this little ritual to give these events a magical boost. Write the name of the boss or superior who must confirm the news or the name of the position you want on a double-sided laurel sheet.



Then you bring it to your lips and say, “This week I will receive the good news of my new position because I deserve it, and I will strive to reach it. That’s right and it will be!” Then put it inside your cell phone case and keep it until you receive the call. The symbolism of this is that every time you talk on the phone, your unconscious will associate you with the confirmation you expect and thus release an energy that attracts the event more quickly.

THE BEST DAY



On Wednesday, you will receive the ultimate benefits of Jupiter in Aquarius synchronizing with Mars and the Moon. You will notice this because there will be very enriching encounters with people who contribute their knowledge to continue your spiritual evolution.

THE KEY



The key for you this week will be to increase your sign qualities to continue evolving as a person.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

It’s a week in which, due to the change in the sun’s sign and at the end of the year, you will be doing more evaluations than you usually do. Keep this in mind so you don’t stray into assessments, forget about your course, and lose your energy along the way. That way you won’t get stressed or drained more physically.

ADVICE TO IMPROVE YOUR VIBRATION



To improve the vibration in your horoscope, I recommend that every day you take a few minutes to relax physically and mentally. This way you will regain your body back to its strength, your emotions and thoughts will flow better and you will restore your connection with your essence.

Remember that the mind and feelings have to be in harmony to function correctly as a whole. To do this, take some lemon or lavender leaves and rub them between your hands. Smell its aroma, imagine how it enters your cells and your energy passes into it. This will help you stay relaxed and strong these days.

THE BEST DAY

On Monday, thanks to dawn with a loud and powerful vibration to start ventures. This is due to the synchronization between Mercury and Uranus that allows you to be very open-minded to capture the best deals.

THE KEY

The key for this week for you will be to enjoy every moment and allow yourself to enjoy all those around you.

