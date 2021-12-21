Arnaldo Jabor is admitted to Hospital Sírio-Libanês after suffering a stroke

The filmmaker, chronicler and journalist Arnaldo Jabor, 81 years old, has been hospitalized at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, since last Thursday (17th), after suffering an acute ischemic stroke.

According to a medical bulletin released this Monday (20), Jabor was “submitted to a vascular procedure to clear the clot and remains under clinical follow-up still under sedation”. According to the unit, he is being monitored by teams coordinated by doctor Rogério Tuma.

With more than 50 years of career, Jabor travels between cinema, newspaper, TV and radio. In his résumé, the filmmaker has two nominations for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival: with “Pindorama” (1970) and “I know that I’ll love you” (1986) — the work also earned Fernanda Torres the prize for best actress.

Another highlight of the director is the drama “All nudity will be punished” (1973), which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and was the first winning film at the Gramado Film Festival. Since 1991, Jabor has also worked as a columnist for TV Globo news programs.