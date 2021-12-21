Arnaldo Jabor is hospitalized in São Paulo after suffering a stroke

The filmmaker, writer, journalist and political analyst Arnaldo Jabor, 81, has been hospitalized since Thursday (17) at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo. According to the hospital staff, he had an ischemic stroke.

In a bulletin released this evening, the Sírio team informed that he underwent a procedure to clear the clot and is sedated.

“Patient Arnaldo Jabor was admitted to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês on the afternoon of Thursday, December 17, with a diagnosis of an ischemic acute cerebral event. The patient underwent a vascular procedure for clot clearance and remains in clinical follow-up under sedation”, says the statement.

He is being accompanied by medical teams coordinated by Dr. Rogério Tuma.

stroke

Stroke is a common illness that affects 17 million people a year. There are two types of stroke:

Career

Arnaldo Jabor works as a producer, filmmaker, screenwriter, journalist and playwright. He has been part of the TV Globo TV news columnist team since 1991, completing 30 years with the channel.

Previously, he pursued a film career. The main work was the direction of the film “Eu Sei Que Vou te Amar”, from 1996. The feature film was nominated for the Palme d’Or for best film at the Cannes Film Festival.

The films “Toda a Nudez Be Punished” (1973), “O Marriage” (1975) and “A Opinião Pública” (1967) are also among the main works of Arnaldo Jabor.

The filmmaker is known for inaugurating the “cinema truth” in Brazilian documentary and bringing new ways of producing the format in Brazil. Jabor completed 54 years of career in 2021.