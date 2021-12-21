Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão at “BBB22”? Clues make fans suspicious

THE “BBB22” premieres only on the day January 17th, but everyone is already counting the hours to know who will be the confirmed celebrities in the box. With that, all speculation generates a buzz and this Monday (20) they returned to believe in the possibility of Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão being among the participants. Come understand why!

This is not the first time the names of Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão appear among possible names for the “Big Brother Brazil“. However, this time, the rumor didn’t start from scratch. It turns out the two edited their Twitter profiles and added emojis next to the names. The actor put a four leaf clover and she opted for a lollipop.

Could it mean nothing? Sure. However, it is worth remembering that the participants of the “Big Brother Brazil” always choose one emoji to represent them out here during the show. Who doesn’t remember that Juliette chose a cactus in “BBB21”? Because of this, many fans believe that the two made this change in profile already thinking about the reality show. Will be?

Despite the repercussions, neither of the two returned to comment on the matter after the change in profile. And actually, they can’t even, right? After all, the names of the participants are kept secret until just before the show’s premiere. In other words, if this whole story is true, they could still lose their respective spots.

Anyway, we will only officially know who will be in the “BBB22” next year! So, in order not to miss any details or news, just keep an eye on the POPline.

