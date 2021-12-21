At BLAST World Final 2021, b1t had its worst Rating 2.0 in LAN | DRAFT5

The season was a milestone for b1t, who left the position of sixth player in the organization to be part of the main lineup of NAVI in place of Egor “⁠flamie⁠” Vasilyev. Plus, b1t has passed the $700K prize money mark and has amassed more money in one year as a pro than Danylo”Zeus“Teslenko and Ioann”Edward” Sukhariev earned in 17 years as Counter-Strike professionals.