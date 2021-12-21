At BLAST World Final 2021, b1t had its worst Rating 2.0 in LAN | DRAFT5

THE Natus Vincere ended the season with the achievement of BLAST World Final 2021 and racking up the third major title in the sequence. However, the competition registered the worst performance of Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi in competitions held in LAN.
Despite lifting the champion trophy, b1t finished the championship with a 1.10 Rating 2.0 in 15 maps played. The number is not bad, but it was the worst statistic for the young Ukrainian in the face-to-face tournaments, which returned in the IEM Cologne 2021.
|TEAM
|RATING 2.0
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|NAVI
|1.10
|BLAST World Final 2021
|NAVI
|1.32
|BLAST Premier Fall Final 2021
|NAVI
|1.27
|PGL Major Stockholm 2021
|NAVI
|1.22
|IEM Cologne 2021
|OG (Ukraine)
|1.35
|Game Cup CEE 2019
The season was a milestone for b1t, who left the position of sixth player in the organization to be part of the main lineup of NAVI in place of Egor “flamie” Vasilyev. Plus, b1t has passed the $700K prize money mark and has amassed more money in one year as a pro than Danylo”Zeus“Teslenko and Ioann”Edward” Sukhariev earned in 17 years as Counter-Strike professionals.
b1t was part of seven NAVI achievements in the year 2021, including the unprecedented title of CS:GO Major — main tournament of the modality.