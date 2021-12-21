Atlético-MG confirms Alan Franco’s loan to Charlotte FC, from MLS; one year with put option | athletic-mg

Midfielder Alan Franco is Atlético-MG’s first departure this year, thinking of formulating the squad for 2022. With little space at the club, the Ecuadorian was transferred to Charlotte FC, from MLS, for a year, with an option clause of purchase by the Americans. The two clubs confirmed the negotiation on their social networks.

A few days ago, the ge brought the agreement already stated between the parties. Alan Franco will be reunited with coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who coached him at Independiente del Valle, champion of the 2019 South American Championship. The midfielder played only 15 games for Galo in 2021 and had participation compromised by the rule of a maximum of five foreigners listed per match.

Alan Franco is constantly called up for the Ecuadorian team. La Tri is close to qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022. And an outing will help him to have more minutes on the field.

1 of 2 Alan Franco, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Alan Franco, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Atlético confirmed the negotiation and informed that it received financial compensation for the loan. At the end of the assignment contract, Charlotte may have the player permanently, at a pre-fixed price. Values ​​were not disclosed. Alan Franco cost Galo around R$ 13 million and has a contract with the Brazilian champion until June 2024.

– Atlético made the loan of midfielder Alan Franco to @CharlotteFC (USA). The club paid for the assignment of the Ecuadorian. The values ​​will be kept confidential by agreement between the parties. The loan will run until Dec/2022, with a purchase option at the end of the period, with a pre-fixed amount.

“Alan is a versatile midfielder who knows the system and style of football we want to play and was very productive during his time with Miguel at Independiente del Valle” (Zoran Knerta, Charlotte director)

– Alan has been a constant part of the Ecuador national team, which is not on its way to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in a very challenging region. With this addition, we continue to add title-winning talent to our roster as we approach our inaugural season, and we look forward to seeing Alan in Charlotte soon,” added Knerta.

In Atlético’s current squad, the five foreigners most used by Cuca are: Junior Alonso (Paraguay), Nacho Fernández and Zaracho (Argentina), Eduardo Vargas (Chile) and Jefferson Savarino (Venezuela).