Atlético-MG has already called on CBF to be considered three-time Brazilian champion, reveals president

Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG, stated that he sent documentation on the 1937 title to the CBF.

THE Atlético-MG left the queue of 50 years and became two-time Brazilian champion in 2021. After the recent title of brazilian, the club seeks to have another national achievement recognized, that of the 1937 Champions Cup, organized by the extinct Brazilian Football Federation (FBF).

“We’ve already done a job, we’ve already presented it to the CBF for it to recognize, as it recognized from other clubs. We are very hopeful that this can happen”, President Sérgio Coelho told reporter Breno Galante’s YouTube channel this Monday.

“It depends on CBF. The part that depended on Atlético-MG was done. Checking the games, the articles that came out in the newspapers and everything else”, completed the representative alvinegro.

The tournament in question featured state champions from the previous year, such as the Fluminense, the Portuguesa, and the Rio Branco-ES. However, in 1936 there were still disputes between different federations within the same state, so Vasco and Lecture Italy (palm trees) were also state tournament champions that season.

“The CBF will analyze it and we are optimistic that this can work”, continued President Sérgio Coelho.

“Having the approval of the CBF, we will celebrate this title yes, as the other clubs did”, completed.

The titles to which Atlético-MG’s representative refers are those prior to 1971, when the Brazilian Championship began. In 2010, the CBF made official and matched the national titles from 1959 to 1970, when tournaments such as the Taça Brasil and the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament were played.